The latest information from L’Equipe He asserts that Real Madrid will not make any move to sign Kylian Mbappé until he makes it public that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain. Then, and only then, he could offer an offer that would be around 180 million euros. He even he would be able to raise the bid up to 200 ‘kilos’. But he needs that public gesture from the Bondy footballer.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Old Trafford team has had contacts with the Nice player, a former Barcelona defender. However, it is a possibility that is only considered if Harry Maguire leaves this summer.
The club has already put on the table of Aurelio De Laurentiis an offer that exceeds 100 million euros, but the southern president remains firm in his position: he rejected it and, for his jewel, he wants at least 200. It is expected that in the In the next few days another offer will arrive from Arabia.
João Félix is back home, after four flights, 33,000 kilometers, no playing time and four training sessions. The reality is that the footballer does not want to stay at Atlético de Madrid under any circumstances and he prioritizes Barcelona and Europe, but he could go to Al Hilal. Talks between the two teams are advancing.
”I’m really looking forward to seeing United’s new goalkeeper, André Onana. The Cameroonian is excellent with the ball at his feet and I’m interested to see how that changes the way Erik ten Hag’s team builds from the back. Onana’s greatest strength was De Gea’s real weakness,” said Gary Lineker, a former England player.
History repeats itself between FC Barcelona, Bernardo Silva and Manchester City. A year ago, the Blaugrana club unsuccessfully tried to sign the Portuguese player and now the plan from Barcelona is to obtain a loan with a mandatory purchase option, which will not convince the English club.
According to Mirror, the Chelsea defender is set to leave the club this summer. He is looking for a team in which he has a more leading role. West Ham and Everton would be interested.
Pep Guardiola continues with the intention of improving the squad that won the treble last season. Following the addition of Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic, City have another name in mind: Kaoru Mitoma, reports The Sun. The Japanese was one of the great revelations of the Premier League during the past season. The end, he was one of the stars of the surprising Brighton.
