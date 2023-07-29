We start the weekend with the latest news from the transfer market. From the news of the Mbappé case to the future of Eden Hazard, including Icardi’s arrival in Turkey. These are the latest news on the transfer market:
“A month ago we saw it as complicated and the path is for them to reach an economic agreement and receive a little less transfer bonus, for PSG to lower their financial claims and what was going to be the great signing of next season will be this season,” said the journalist.
After a rather disappointing time at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is currently without a team. The one who was the best player in the Premier League is even considering withdrawing from him. The multiple muscular injuries that he has had in his last years at Madrid, the few minutes that he has played and the poor level shown mean that no team is pushing hard for the Belgian, to this day. Hazard and his family are settled in Madrid, where they feel very comfortable and where they want to live. This point makes the Belgian’s premature withdrawal a real option.
Mauro Icardi has arrived in Türkiye. The Argentine has received a massive reception at the Atatürk airport once he joins the Turkish champion. Icardi, who donned a yellow and red scarf, sang the Galatasaray anthem with the fans for a few minutes. The striker said that he is very happy to be at Galatasaray again.
“Real Madrid, as everyone knows, is a club that I love very much. I played for them for a long time, but that’s in the past. Now I’m in Manchester, I’m very happy there and this was another important game for us. in our pre-season. I have a lot of respect for Real, but when you enter the field, you have to fight for your own team,” said the Brazilian.
“Dembélé is a key player for us, the most decisive. He’s a special player and I hope he stays with us because he’s a key player. I hope these rumors don’t go any further,” said the midfielder. He also sent a message of confidence to his teammates: “For me, Barça has the best squad in the world. A squad to fight for everything.”
The unfortunate injury, and subsequent retirement, of David Silva a few days ago leaves an important gap at Real Sociedad, but the San Sebastian club is already working on finding a replacement for the canary. The bombshell that Roberto Olabe had up his sleeve is called Donny Van De Beek.
La Real is negotiating with Manchester United the formula to sign the 26-year-old Dutch midfielder. The purchase option and other variables of the operation are those that still remain to be outlined. The purchase option can be around between 10 and 12 million euros.
The American player has been very insistent on playing for AC Milan next season, and it seems that Valencia have finally reached an agreement with the Italian team. According to Fabrizio Romanothe operation will close at around 20 million euros.
The Brazilian is not clear about his future at Manchester United, and Galatasaray has accelerated in the last few hours to reach an agreement as soon as possible. The possible arrival of Amrabat at United would facilitate this operation but at the moment nothing has been agreed.
confirms it Fabrizio Romano. After several days of negotiations between the three parties, it seems that Valencia has given in and the Uruguayan striker will play for Boca Juniors until December 2024.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Al-Nassr is very close to signing Sadio Mané. The talks between all parties have progressed quite quickly, it is expected that the Saudi team will make an offer of around 40 million euros to Bayern.
