We start Tuesday with the latest rumors and news from the transfer market: from the signing of Mbappé by Madrid, to the difference between the renewal of Benzema and Modric, including the possible destination of Harry Kane.
Barça announced yesterday the arrival of Gündogan, after arriving free after ending his contract with City. But now Barça has the problem it had last year, the financial fair play. If the culé team fails to enter some 50 million euros, they will not be able to register the German. If this happens, Gündogan has a clause whereby he could leave for free and also collect the first full year of the contract, according to reportsThe Athletic.
“I am sure that five or six players from the current squad will no longer wear the Bayern shirt next season. Sommer, Nübel, Gravenberch, Sabitzer and Mané are candidates. Mané was an attractive transfer in terms of name, which unfortunately did not work out. Two good games, one serious injury and then his character negatively impressed a teammate and his coach. Bayern will continue to strengthen, but the transfer carousel still needs to get going, especially in the forward position. Maybe Mbappé will be the first to change” said the German legend.
”Benzema had a renewal clause, but he grimaced when he saw that he was going to charge the same. Modric has never talked about money with Madrid. He has not taken advantage of the offers he had “he said in El Larguero.
”Mbappé knows that if he comes to Real Madrid, he will have another dimension. We would all love to see it here. I have the feeling that Mbappé can end up here this summer,” he said in El Larguero.
‘The Athletic’ reports exclusively that the ‘Citizens’ have sent West Ham an offer of more than 100 million euros. “Arsenal will respond to the proposal,” adds journalist Fabrizio Romano.
The ‘blues’ and the Argentine coach are considering Lautaro as the star signing of this transfer market since Chelsea’s tactical scheme will go through having a ‘traditional’ center forward, according to CBS’s Ben Jacobs.
They think that the Inter striker is the best option and it has been an express request from Pochettino himself. They are considering offering 60 million pounds, which would be approximately 65 million euros.
The English defender is between Bavaria or Manchester. He has two offers on the table: to go to Bayern Munich or to re-sign Manchester City so that he can stay.
Given this, according to Fabrizio Romano, the player is thinking about his decision, although it is expected that in the next few days he will have decided. Guardiola refuses to lose a player of such importance to his squad since he would be left without ‘right-backs’.
Rumors continue about the departure of Harry Kane from Tottenham and, after Real Madrid fell out of the equation due to the high financial claims of Spurs, the main candidate to take over the English striker is Bayern Munich.
Being the first on the list for the Bavarians, Kane himself has told the German entity that it is his favorite destination if he leaves Tottenham, according to Sky Sports. Now all that remains is for them to come between the two entities, since Bayern refuses to pay more than 100 million euros.
