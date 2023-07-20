We start Thursday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from the PSG-Mbappé war, to the signing of Gvardiol by City, including Xavi Simons’ decision to continue growing…
With the market open for 20 days, the LaLiga EA Sports teams have presented several signings, but only four are registered in LaLiga to be able to play the next edition of this tournament.
At the moment, the four newcomers with a record for this League are Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Lato (Mallorca), Ruiz de Galarreta (Athletic) and Azpilicueta (Atlético de Madrid).
Josko Gvardiol would already be ready to sign for Manchester City from RB Leipzig. According to Fabrizio Romano, the center-back would have already passed his medical examination and would be ready to become the most expensive defender in history, surpassing Harry Maguire.
The signing could exceed 100 million pounds and puts the future of Nathan Aké and also Laporte in jeopardy.
The eternal Liverpool captain will leave the club grid no captain. Fabrizio Romano anticipates that the Saudi Al Ettifaq will pay a little more than 14 million euros to the club grid for the arrival of the 33-year-old English international midfielder, who had two years left on his contract at Anfield. Henderson succeeded Gerrard as captain.
“Now, the future belongs to God, everyone knows the will I have, however, today it is difficult to talk to the family, my children do not want to live in Brazil. So, it’s a very complicated situation, but I still have this year to think and see what we’re going to do next,” he toldTNT Sports the Brazilian central defender of Chelsea, who renewed his contract with the London entity until 2024.
The Dutch footballer wants to continue developing and getting minutes in an important team, something he couldn’t do at PSG because he had players like Neymar or Mbappé in front of him.
The agreement between Manchester United and Inter Milan for the Cameroonian goalkeeper is already closed. The original plan was for Onana to pass a medical examination this morning, but due to flight delays it has not been possible to complete it, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The deal is still on and the delay in deadlines does not alter the fact that Onana will be the Mancunian goalkeeper next season.
The Gabonese will strengthen the lead of Marcelino’s new project. Having hardly had any minutes at Cheslea, he still wants to succeed in Europe before heading to a destination on the level of Saudi Arabia.
Aston Villa are looking for reinforcements and Unai Emery has set his sights on one of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen’s star forwards, Diaby.
According to The Athleticthe man from Hondarribia puts pressure on the club to close this signing and they have presented a second offer of 50 million euros for the player.
As reported The AthleticDifferent investors have alerted Al Khelaïfi that letting him go free would lead to a rather delicate situation, especially due to the magnitude of the contract he signed in May 2022 and because, in turn, not earning money for his transfer.
Despite completing the first week of training with the first team, Álvaro Rodríguez does not travel to the US tour. His hesitant end of the course with Castilla forces him to row again in the subsidiary.
