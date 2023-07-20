At the moment, the four newcomers with a record for this League are Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Lato (Mallorca), Ruiz de Galarreta (Athletic) and Azpilicueta (Atlético de Madrid).

The signing could exceed 100 million pounds and puts the future of Nathan Aké and also Laporte in jeopardy.

RB Leipzig 🤝 @xavisimons 🔥 Xavi #Simons wechselt vom französischen Spitzenklub Paris Saint-Germain leihweise für ein Jahr zu RB Leipzig und läuft mit der Rückennummer 20 für uns auf. Herzlich willkommen in Leipzig, Xavi 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/4yYkXML3mA — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) July 19, 2023

The deal is still on and the delay in deadlines does not alter the fact that Onana will be the Mancunian goalkeeper next season.

Pierre Aubameyang has agreed to join Olympique Marseille, here we go! 🚨🔵 Auba will sign a three year deal, as called two days ago — until June 2026. Chelsea will let him leave for free, told Auba will arrive tonight @ OM camp then undergo medical tests on Thursday. donate ✔️ pic.twitter.com/XRD0eFvvSp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

According to The Athleticthe man from Hondarribia puts pressure on the club to close this signing and they have presented a second offer of 50 million euros for the player.