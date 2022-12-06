Here we leave you the latest news from the transfer market in the middle of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. From the hesitation with Cristiano Ronaldo to the anger of Vini Jr, going through the criticism of Mbappé:
“Regarding a possible transfer in the summer of 2023, we are in no hurry and I can make it clear that there are no prior agreements with any club,” said Marjan Sisic, the agent of whom the best center-back in the tournament is known so far. All the greats in Europe will go after him, because he has unique qualities.
“A good reinforcement for Aboubakar” comments KFC on the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.
A fan trying to convince him told him: ”Jude, if you come to Real Madrid, you’ll win the Ballon d’Or”. To which the Englishman replied, ”Do you believe that? We’ll see… So far Bellingham has been one of the revelations of this World Cup.
The Sporting de Portugal player who has not been called up to the World Cup with the Spanish team is one of the sensations for the next market. The greats of LaLiga and the Premier League are behind him. Sporting has been blunt: ”he will not leave for less than €30M”.
The greats of Europe are already looking for him. Antonio Conte has been one of the main stakeholders in incorporating him. The Spurs already know that Ajax will not let Kudus out for any figure that is below 40 million euros. The player looks very favorably on playing in the Premier League.
”I expected to play more with Barça. I want to play but I understand that the coach is the one who decides and I have to give my all every day to be able to turn it around” said Ansu Fati.
“Rafael is happy because Portugal has been having a good World Cup, but in the offensive sector of the Portuguese team there is a lot of quality and competitiveness. Rafael has technique and speed that few players have but he had to adapt to the reality of Milan, with everything I respect Lille, where he came from, but here the pressure is different. Anyone who sees him train realizes that he has incredible potential, but he still has to make a leap to become champion, because he can be even more decisive in the opposite area. He enters in a more incisive and determined way, but he is a player who can do anything” said the Milan coach.
“Mbappé is a player who would become a star: little faces if they don’t pass it on to me…The team is what makes the player great”. Right now the rumors of Mbappé’s signing for Real Madrid are skyrocketing.
”When I made the decision to stay at Chelsea and not go to Barça I think Xavi understood it. If things are clear, he understands himself and good luck. During the last days of the last market it was rumored with the arrival of Azpilicueta to Barcelona, but it did not happen. This was what César commented.
The Real Madrid player is hurt by Nike because in an event like the World Cup he considers that they have not given him the corresponding value to his image. Vini wears the Mercurial line, and while other players wear the latest model, he continues with the previous one, the same one with which he played in the last Champions League final. This has caused the player to be enraged. He believes that they are not giving him the place he deserves within the brand.
