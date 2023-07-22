EXCL: Al Nassr have just sent contracts signed to Manchester United for Alex Telles deal. Done and sealed. 🟡🔵✔️

Understand Telles completed main part of medical tests today in Portugal and he will be announced as new Al Nassr player.

Exclusive story confirmed.

Here we go 🔒 pic.twitter.com/VuEZIUkS4g

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023