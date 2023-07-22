We kick off the weekend with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from Mbappé’s reaction to PSG’s decision, to Buffon’s future, including Ten Hag’s decision.
The news of the week came late yesterday when PSG announced their squad for the tour of Japan and left Mbappé off the list. As Daniel Riolo, a journalist from RMC, from the player’s close circle, Mbappé is very angry with PSG’s pressure measures. Furthermore, his intention is to stay at PSG even if this means not playing for a season.
After the scandal uncovered more than a year ago, Mason Greenwood has been sidelined by Manchester United, but the charges against the player have been dropped and now Erik Ten Hag wants to count on him for this campaign. According to The AthleticTen Hag has told the club that he wants him to play: “I have expressed my ideas and opinions, but it is a club decision,” said the coach.
It seems that Newcastle United’s discard to be able to go for more signings in this market is Allan Saint-Maximin. The player is living his last days as a Newcastle player and everything indicates that he could reach Al-Ahli, for which Firmino and Edouard Mendy have already signed.
After almost 30 seasons playing in elite football, everything indicates that Gianliuigi Buffon will announce his retirement in a few days. The one who was a Juventus goalkeeper currently has a contract until 2024 with Parma, but his physical problems together with his 45-year-old age seem sufficient reason to say goodbye to football.
The Brazilian defender will reunite with his former Manchester United teammate, this time at Al Nassr. According to Fabrizio Romano, the arrival of Telles will become official in the next few days. He has successfully passed a medical examination in Portugal this Friday, and all the documents have been signed.
Several clubs in Arabia have been interested in Julian Draxler to get his services. Draxler played last season with Benfica where, at times, he met the player he was in Wolfsburg again, and for this reason he had some hope of being able to continue in the Parisian project, but according to reports Skythe Spanish coach would have already informed him of his decision.
Samuel Umtiti returns to Ligue 1. As reported RMC Sports, the center-back is going to sign for Lille in the next few hours, a team that will play the next Conference League and that has accelerated its incorporation in the last few hours. The French international lands as a free agent after having parted ways with Barcelona in the summer and one last detail still remains to be determined, the duration of his contract.
After the rumors from a few weeks ago that Thomas Partey was out of Arsenal, it seems that his situation has stabilized and now Arteta answered the following about his player: “I hope Thomas Partey continues at Arsenal. I spoke with him and he is ready to play with us, he is a vital part of the team,” he said.
The departure of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton is getting complicated. After trying in winter, the club managed to get him to stay until the summer, but now De Zerbi denies having promised the player anything: “I have not promised him anything. To this day, I have not received any information that Caicedo could leave in the next few days”, he assured.
AC Milan came very close to a Champions League final last season, and the sale of Sandro Tonali opens the doors to a transfer market with infinite possibilities. To those already incorporated, Milan is very close to adding Noah Okafor. The player is already in Milan and his signing is expected to become official today. The transfer has closed close to 14 million euros for RB Leipzig.
