Manuel Ugarte situation 🚨🟢🇺🇾

◉ Paris Saint-Germain have sent first bid to Sporting but different payment terms than €60m release clause. Not done yet.

◉ Chelsea are absolutely into the race — Ugarte is one of the names for new #6, list includes Caicedo.

◉ Mendes, on it.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2023