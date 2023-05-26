We start Friday with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market: from the situation of Kylian Mbappé, to the almost confirmation of Bellingham as a new Real Madrid footballer, including the postponed renewal of Rafael Leao.
GOAL confirms the news that was already being told a few days ago: Ángel Di María will not renew at the end of the season with Juventus. Everything is part of a sporting and economic reconstruction of the club in search of success. Besides, his record is too high and the ‘Juve’ board doesn’t see it as viable.
“I was no longer happy in the Premier League. Inter is my home, my family loves Italy. I remember showing my emotions on the pitch for the first time. Real emotions, joy, I was super happy,” said the player on loan from Chelsea.
“An Italian player wants to go home sooner or later, but I can’t confirm if that’s the case. He has to finish the season with PSG and then we’ll see,” said his representative, Rafael Pimineta, in Calciomercato. What we can assure from 90min It’s going to be a busy summer in Paris.
According to Sky Sports UK, the Spanish attacker would be negotiating his contract with the German entity. He is very grateful for the club’s interest in keeping him and that would be pushing him to renew. All this despite the multiple rumors that arrive each transfer market about him.
Manchester United is one of the candidates to take over the services of the Dutch right-back and has asked Bayer Leverkusen about him, according to Bild. The answer of the German club is clear: 50 million euros. Frimpong has been one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga this year, and Erik Ten Hag wants to bring in his compatriot “however”.
The Uruguayan midfielder from Sporting de Portugal has been one of the sensations of the Portuguese championship this year, and with it he has won suitors. According to Fabrizio Romano, those leading the race to sign him are PSG and Chelsea. The Portuguese club does not want to move from the 60 million termination clause. PSG have already made the occasional trial offer and for Chelsea they are the favorites to fill the ‘6’ position.
It seemed a few days ago that the renewal of the Portuguese star of Milan was completely done. It is a reality, it is done, but not signed. And according to the to ball and confirm sportitaliawill not be signed until the ‘rossonero’ team confirms its participation in the UEFA Champions League next season.
The footballer went on his Twitter social network to confirm that he is not going to move from Barcelona this summer despite rumors that he was out of the club because Jules would presumably not be happy playing as a winger.
It is 99% confirmed that Jude Bellingham will be a new Real Madrid footballer. Borussia Dortmund has received superior financial offers from other clubs, but the player has chosen the white club. The good relationship between the two clubs has meant that the operation can take place without any kind of problem.
His situation is clear, sale this summer or departure as a free agent next summer because he is not going to activate the optional year that he has until 2025 where he would take a bonus of €90M for loyalty. Right now the ball is in the roof of Mbappé, who if he wants to reach Real Madrid, will have to say so publicly.
