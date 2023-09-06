Understand Barça’s buy back clause for Ez Abde from Betis will only be valid in the next two years; summer 2024 or summer 2025. ⚡️🇲🇦

i ️ Buy back clause value fixed at €20m.

Barça also have 50% sell on clause as they sold Abde for €7.5m fee, top deal completed by Ramón Planes. pic.twitter.com/ECCoHNrGcM

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2023