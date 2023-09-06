We start Wednesday with the latest news on the transfer market. From the opinion of Real Madrid players about not signing Mbappé, to why Ansu Fati chose Brighton, going through the status of Balde’s renewal.
In the press conference prior to France vs. Northern Ireland in the Eurocup qualifier, Aurelien Tchouameni was asked about the signing of Mbappé by Real Madrid: “Of course it was a possibility. Many things can happen in football. All players teams in the world want him. Now he’s at PSG, so we’re not going to talk about it anymore. We’re very happy with what we have right now.”
The FC Barcelona player signed a loan that caught many by surprise, but could be a great opportunity to develop in another scheme and continue growing. “First I spoke with coach Roberto and he told me that he has full confidence in me and he told me what he thought of me. For me, that was a key factor in coming here. He was the main person who convinced me to come here with what what he said, how he sees me as a player and what I can improve. I think that was the key”, is what he said about his decision.
Balde has become one of the best full-backs in La Liga and Europe in record time, and the Barça club wants to tie his renewal as soon as possible. “My agents are still working on it, but the truth is that everything is going very well. My intention is to continue and I hope that everything continues to go well,” said the player.
“Is it true that I earn 700,000 a week or four times what you were earning in Liverpool? No. I wish it were (laughs). No, honestly, the numbers just aren’t true. But then again, it had to work too for us financially. I’m not saying it wasn’t, and I’m not saying, ‘Oh, I don’t have good money’ because it’s good money and it was a good deal, but it wasn’t the numbers that were reported. No,” he said.
The Irish striker has signed a very good start to the Premier League with Brighton, and as expected, names of clubs interested in the player are already beginning to appear. As reported iNews From England, Manchester City is keeping an eye on the forward for a possible addition considering that he can play alongside Haaland and also as a potential replacement if the Norwegian decided to leave the skyblue club.
The Moroccan winger, the icing on the cake for the Betic team in a large transfer market, signed until 2028 after both teams reached an agreement for 7.5 million for 50% of their rights. Barça, for its part, saved a buyback clause, from which Fabrizio Romano has limited its duration, valid for the next two years. That is to say, the summer of 2025 will be the last that the Barcelona group will be able to execute it.
Andrea Pirlo had given the go-ahead to the signing of Santi Mina to have a scorer of sporting hierarchy to return to thesamp a Serie A to thus compete with Sebastian Esposito and Manuel De Luca, the other forwards of the team, and Mina, in this way, would have the springboard to relaunch his career away from the great media focus of Calcio. However, the arrival on the scene of the fans of the Italian club seems to bury the signing.
“In the end, Real Madrid is Real Madrid. When Real Madrid calls you, there are few things to think about.”
“In the last three seasons, with Chelsea, we had faced Madrid and when they arrived they always turned left, to the visiting locker room, and wanted to turn right, to the local locker room. He had played there with the national team, but Doing it with Madrid at the new Bernabéu was a pleasure”, he added.
The president of Benfica, Rui Costa, spoke about the signing of Di María this summer and how it could affect the club’s economy: “Di María’s salary is not out of budget, he arrived without a transfer bonus. I didn’t even want to know what it would be his salary, he didn’t ask for one more euro. He told me ‘I want to play for Benfica with the salary you give me'”, said the player.
