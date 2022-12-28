There are barely 5 days left for the official start of the Christmas transfer market (January 2), but the ban is more open than ever after the first star signing of the campaign, that of Cody Gakpo for him Liverpool F.C..
Today presents a lot of movement in the major European leagues, with the most powerful teams on the continent taking positions. Here’s the last hour for part of 90min:
The French international, striker for Borussia Monchengladbachthe team with which his contract ends in June, could become a new player for the club starting in the summer Inter. The nerazzurri they would have put on the table an offer of 5 million per campaign for 5 years.
The Spanish attacker of Dominican origin has been the eternal offer of the football market real Madrid FC (team in whose lower categories he was formed) since his return from the adventure in the league 1. Mariano has never counted for the staff and the decision of the meringues to sell him seems to be firm.
The very young talent of the Bavarian club, who holds several early records with the team, signed a contract (in force) whose duration runs until the 2026 season. However, the striker’s great performance has led Bayern to want to secure the services of his talent for even longer.
The goalkeeper, undisputed holder of the Three Lions during the World Cup, has at Goodison Park in suspense after postponing the renewal of his contract, which expires in a year and a half. Tottenham, Chelsea Y Manchester Utdlurking
The Catalan player, who has developed his entire career in the FC Barcelonabegins to see a more hopeful future in the city of Barcelona, wishing to leave behind the fateful times of injuries, and points to a renewal with Barça.
The French midfielder could leave the Blues as a free agent at the end of the season and several clubs have their eyes on him. As we already commented a couple of days ago, two of them would be Barça and Al Nassr saudi
The young Canadian forward is the center of attention of the Blues and the Red Devilswho would seek to reinforce their attack with the player from Lille of the French first division.
The Magpies are the sensation of Premier League and they could continue to reinforce their already compact squad with the incorporation of the Chelsea midfielder jorginhowhich ends the contract in Stamford Bridge.
The Neapolitan journalist Fabrizio Romano informs about the future potential of the midfielder of the Vasco da Gama brazilian in Englandspecifically in the city of London playing for Chelsea.
Both players have renewed with FC Barcelona until 2024 (Dembélé) and 2027 (Raphinha), but the inclination of both to play in the same position (extreme right) and the economic situation of the club would make the simultaneous presence of both beyond this season, and it is that the experiments of Xavi Hernandez with one in each band they did not finish curdling.
