We start a new week, and we have new news about the transfer market. Today we start with Natahan Aké, the Manchester City player who has owned the left wing since Joao Cancelo left the club. As reported DailyStar He has received an economic award: he will go from earning 80,000 pounds a week (about 90,000 euros) to 120,000 (135,000 euros).
Continuing with the Premier League, yesterday we saw some of the statements by Graham Potter, Chelsea manager. The pressure does not stop increasing on his figure, he has a constellation of stars at his disposal and he cannot get them to perform in the green. There are already five games without knowing the victory:
“There is a transition and there are factors, but at the same time there are emotions and the team is losing. We have had the results that we have had, and I can understand it. I am not stupid, and I am not naive. My job is to keep going, to help the team , try to support them during a difficult period and accept criticism”, assured the coach, who recognized that the fans had the right to feel disappointed with the team’s trajectory.
In addition, speaking of Chelsea, who has Nkunku tied to play next season, Josko Gvardiol, who was the best central defender in the World Cup, has once again talked about his future. The Croatian never tires of throwing flowers at the gates of the clubs, he doesn’t care about flirting with Madrid or the Premier League:
“Whenever I talk to someone about Nkunku, I always say wherever he goes, I want to go with him.” ”I don’t know if you know, but my goal in my career is to play in the Premier League”
Marcus Thuram will go free. Roland Virkus, sporting director of Borussia Mönchengladbach, has confirmed that he will leave for free next summer in a statement given to Sport1:
“We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus could go.” We remember that Atlético de Madrid is one of those interested in acquiring the son of Lilian Thuram.
Closing with LaLiga, one of the players who has been making the most noise in recent times for his future is Nacho Fernández. To this day, no decision has been made about his future. The player has felt that the club has not given him the place he deserved, but he remains open to renewing his life with the club.
In the event that he did not decide to extend his contract to seek new challenges, Nacho is clear that he would emigrate outside the country so as not to face Real Madrid. And possibly his destiny was in MLS.
