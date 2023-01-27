There are only a few days left until the winter market closes. These are the latest news and rumors on the transfer market as of January 27. From the possible departures of Lukaku and Simoene to the renewal of Ceballos.
“The interista club is preparing a cleanup. There are even 9 Nerazzurri players who will expire at the end of June and only half have a concrete chance of renewing. Roberto Gagliardini, for example, will say goodbye without regrets, just like Danilo D’Ambrosio. If we add the two most important transfers from last summer, Romelu Lukaku and Francesco Acerbi, would be 11”, publishes the prestigious Italian outlet.
“I can confirm that Malo Gusto will stay here at least until the end of the season,” said the president of Olympique de Lyon. Chelsea was interested in the incorporation of one of the wingers with the most future at the moment.
Dani’s latest performances have convinced the club. The leaders will meet in the coming days to prepare the conditions. The player only cares about having minutes and a winning project, he wants to renew at all costs, he knows that there is no better place than Real Madrid for him.
Inter is reluctant to let him leave even knowing that his contract is up, and PSG is speeding up negotiations with the player. There will be news soon, the Parisians have been behind this name for a long time. He is a player who would give a quality leap to the squad.
“I would love to continue, to this day I feel strong, with encouragement, wanting to continue active and playing for a couple more years if possible, and if it is at Betis, better. I would love to stay here and If it can be retiring here. But that’s not up to me to decide, first we have to show on the field that we are still useful and productive. And if I don’t understand it perfectly and we’ll look for another path, nothing happens. But hey, today I I feel willing and strong to continue here”.
Contract ends and Roma have made things clear for him. Either he brings an offer and money, or he won’t play until the end of the season. Milan has withdrawn from the bid and only has an offer from Bournemouth of 35 million euros that does not convince him.
After Roberto Martínez left the national team, a new coach is being sought for the Belgian bench. Henry is one of the options, but according to the Belgian media ‘Het Niewsblad’, the best placed are Joachim Low, André Villas-Boas and Mauricio Pochettino.
If Atlético de Madrid ends up out of the Champions League positions this season, even if Simeone has one year left on his contract, it will be the club who decides what happens with his future in the summer.
Carlo Ancelotti’s son could leave Real Madrid as long as the club gave the okay. In Italy and England the news has broken that Davide is an option for the Everton bench. As reported by the Gazzetta. There will be news in the next few days.
The first day of preseason Benitez told me, ‘you’re older, you’re 30 years old, I prefer to have young people, people with hierarchy and who run, so find yourself a club.’ I told the manager that ‘in three months Rafa Benítez was out, I know something about football. I was already with him and it’s screwed, in three months we’ll talk. Three months out and they were last,” James said.
