We come to the fourth day of the year and of the market, where rumors and official news about footballers’ movements continue to occur.
During this winter season we will see several clubs making adjustments to their squads and footballers asking to leave due to lack of minutes or signing contracts for the next season. We review some of the latest news.
The Belgian forward’s interview and the reaction of Thomas Tuchel, who decided to leave him out of the call in the last Chelsea game, triggered rumors about a possible separation of roads. However, the German coach has already spoken with the player and they will continue to be linked.
The Cameroonian goalkeeper is now in a position to negotiate with any club when he terminates his contract with Ajax Amsterdam this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the agreement with the neroazzurri it is total and in a short time the signature and the announcement will be made official for the next fiscal year.
The English midfielder has started four of the eleven games played this season, not having too much weight for MIkel Arteta. According to Fabrizio Romano, the team from the Italian capital wants to obtain a loan with a purchase option (10M) and the Gunners they would be evaluating the offer.
The Spanish striker is very close to FC Barcelona, according to different media, but the priority for the bianconeri is to first get a relief to let him go. According to Fabrizio Romano, there has been a meeting between player and coach to let him know about this situation.
The Italian journalist himself assures that the objective of the club is to sign a young forward in summer, but that in view of the possible departure of the Spanish, the transfer of the Italian-Argentinean is valued, who does not finish appearing regularly at Paris Saint Germain.
The French team has declined the first attempt by Newcastle United, who wanted to take over the Dutch defender for 35 million euros. The delicate economic situation of the club puts in value the trust in him. According to Fabrizio Romano, Magpies They will try again and AC Milan is interested despite not having made an offer.
The Italian team would be trying to get the loan of Aleksey Miranchuk, who has four starts in twelve games with Atalanta. In addition, he would also seek the loan from Krzysztof Piatek’s Hertha BSC, with the same starting matches in 10 participations, whom he already had in his ranks in the first months of the 2018-19 season.
In recent days there were rumors about the possibility of the Brazilian attacker landing in the Premier League at the hands of West Ham United. However, Fabrizio Romano assures that the offer of the Londoners of a season and a half of loan has not convinced.
The veteran (37) Brazilian central defender will continue one more year linked to the club in the English capital. He has extended his contract beyond the summer, being the first of the centrals in this situation to decide to stay.
The Magpies They have been trying to sign Atlético de Madrid’s right-back for weeks and, according to Fabrizio Romano, they are very sure that the rojiblancos will accept the offer of practically 30 million fixed euros and unspecified variables. It remains for the Spanish to find a relief and give approval for the English to return to his native country.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Lukaku #Morata #Icardi
Leave a Reply