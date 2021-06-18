These are the main rumors and movements of the transfer market today
The Wolfsburg forward is being important in the Netherlands’ victories in this European Championship. The importance of de Jong in Sevilla is no longer the same as when he arrived, and that is that En-Nesyri is the starting striker of this Sevilla.
The Sassuolo Italian midfielder is shining in this Euro Cup, and all those who did not know him are starting to enjoy his football. As in Germany with Bayern, in Italy every young Italian talent that emerges in a team sounds for Juventus. The signing is closer than ever.
The Granada center-back has all the ballots to return to the white club with the idea of replacing Sergio Ramos. The centrals chosen for next season would be Vallejo, Alaba, Militao and Nacho. The sale of Varane is about to fall.
Everything indicated that the Bosnian would return to Juventus in the form of a loan, but the interest of Juventus in Locatelli would have made Pjanic doubt himself. It seems that the board of directors and the coach want both players to reinforce a midfield that has been greatly overcome throughout this season.
Inter Milan and Chelsea are considering a very interesting change of pieces. The agreement would be closed with the exchange of these two players plus an extra amount of money to be paid by the London team (around 60 million)
The former Liverpool manager is quite close to becoming the new manager of his greatest rival: Everton. Those of Goodison Park are trying to close the hiring of a new coach as soon as possible after the sudden departure of Carlo Ancelotti.
The former coach of the Spanish team has been announced by the Nasrid team as the new coach of the first team for next season. His last experience on the benches was that of the red one. He will try to make the Granada fans forget Diego Martínez, which seems like a rather complicated task.
It seems that Daniel Levy has other plans. Right now nothing is known about who the future coach of the North London team may be. It is clear that whoever accepts the position must be a brave person capable of facing a challenge such as that of refloating Tottenham. The most important reason why the board has decided not to hire the Italian coach is the refusal of the fans.
The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder sounds like a possible reinforcement for the Seville team, which is somewhat short of staff in that position. He has also become associated with Tottenham, who currently do not have a coach.
The Croatian defender of Atlético de Madrid has a foot and a half outside the rojiblanca entity. The player is not counting on minutes and an exit seems the best for both. Today at 18:00 he will play the second match of the Euro with his team.
