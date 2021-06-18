? In Madrid they ALREADY COUNT on VARANE leaving the club

❌ He would not renew, they have already been presented with two offers and Madrid understands that he will NOT renew

?? Alaba signed and Nacho, Militao and the central fourth could be JESÚS VALLEJO

? ️ Information @mariotorrejon pic.twitter.com/oxhb683HUG

– Sports Carousel (@carrusel) June 17, 2021