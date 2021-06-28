There are only three days left until the transfer market is officially opened in most European leagues, although in some it was already opened a few weeks ago. The clubs continue to move in search of the best reinforcements for their squads and to release those they do not have. Let’s see what the latest movements have been.
Manuel Locatelli has become the number one goal of Juventus in Turin thanks to the good Euro Cup he is doing. The Bianconeri leaders have already met with Sassuolo without reaching an agreement in their first contact but are willing to reach an understanding to take over the player’s services. Sassuolo has valued the player at 40 million euros and it seems that he will not change his position.
José Mourinho is looking for a new goalkeeper for Roma. His main target was the Wolves goalkeeper, Rui Patricio and the talks are going from strength to strength. His arrival would set off the current goal, Pau López, for whom they are already listening to offers. As reported from Corriere dello Sport Marseille is the best positioned club to take the Spaniard but FC Barcelona has also asked about him.
At Inter Milan they already take Achraf’s departure to PSG for granted and the Italian team has already found a replacement for him. It is about the Arsenal footballer, Héctor Bellerín, according to Sky Sport. From the aforementioned media they point out that the Neroazzurro team would have proposed to Arsenal an assignment with a purchase option to which the Gunners have not yet responded.
After the departure of Ramos and the possible departure of Raphael Varane, Carlo Ancelotti would already be moving to sign a central defender. As they point out from Daily star, The one chosen by the Italian coach would be the Leicester player, Wesley Fofana, 20, who in his first season with the Foxes has played 42 games.
Sevilla is another of the clubs that could fish in this European Championship. As reported by the Portuguese press. The club’s sports director, Monchi, would have noticed the attacker Rafa Silva and wants to take him to Pizjuán. Silva currently plays for Benfica, which has valued him at 30 million euros, a figure that the Spanish team seems to be unwilling to reach.
Milan can be Real Madrid’s best ally in this transfer market. The Whites need to lighten the squad and one of the players whose future is not assured at the Bernabéu is Luka Jovic. The Serbian striker ends his assignment at Eintracht and from Milan they have thought of him as a plan B to reinforce the attack, they point out from Calciomercato. His first option is Olivier Giroud but if the negotiations for the French do not bear fruit, Jovic is in the bedroom. From the newspaper ACE They point out that Madrid would be willing to transfer him if a good offer arrives.
Another madridista who could land in Milan is Brahim Díaz. The footballer was already on loan to the Rossonero team last season and it seems that his performance has convinced the Italian team that they want to continue counting on him. In Italy they indicate that Brahim would return to Milan as a loan and with a purchase option of 25 million for the Italians and a buyback for Madrid of 30. The agreement could be closed imminently.
Jordi Alba does not want to leave FC Barcelona. The full-back has a contract until 2024 and his intention is to fulfill it although it seems that the club has other plans with him since they need to lighten the salary mass with the imminent renewal of Messi. In any case, from Sports world They report that Alba does not plan to leave the Barça club despite the interest of clubs such as Atlético de Madrid or Inter Milan.
Manchester United is still interested in fishing at Atlético de Madrid. First they looked at Saúl, who has been on the Red Devils agenda for a few years, and now at Marcos Llorente. The English club was already interested in him in the winter market and now they are determined to launch for his signing. As reported by the newspaper The SunSooner or later Manchester United will present an offer for the footballer.
Marcos Llorente is not the only player that Manchester United has on the agenda to reinforce the midfield, there is also Eduardo Camavinga. The young Frenchman is one of the players most desired by the greats of Europe and Rennes, aware of the cash they can make, is willing to transfer him. The red devils will launch for their signing as soon as they close the operation for Jadon Sancho, and they know that they will have competition since Arsenal, PSG or Real Madrid have also set their eyes on Camavinga.
