Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Leo Messi, Bellingham and much more

We start Wednesday with the latest news from the transfer market. The two names that have picked up the most weight in these months, Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham, continue to make people talk and their futures are up in the air. These are the latest news and rumors on the transfer market:
The English player has been the most loved midfielder by European clubs in recent months, since it is practically impossible for him to stay at Borussia Dortmund. This interest has been losing due to the high price of the player, and the last to distance itself from the subject has been Liverpool. The English consider that 130 million euros is too much money because they want to invest in several players and for now they are moving away from Bellingham.
Lionel Messi looked like he was going to sign the renewal of his contract with PSG, the negotiations were going well and it was almost done, but at the last moment the positions have distanced themselves. The club continues with the intention of renewing him and for now the offer is still on the table. The second offer that Messi has comes from Saudi Arabia. The exact club is not known, but since The spar They affirm that the offer would be 400 million for a single year playing there.
FC Barcelona seem to have found their new long-term manager, and Xavi is close to signing a contract that would tie him up until 2026 with the club. With the style adopted thanks to him, Barcelona is about to win La Liga, and this has been enough to earn the renewal. With a bit of perseverance, the results in Europe will also come.
Bayern Munich is in intensive search for a center forward for next season, and the club is considering several names, although Osimhen is the first option. The problem is that Napoli want more than 100 million euros in exchange for the player, and the Germans don’t seem willing to pay that figure. The other option that wins integers in Gonçalo Ramos. The Portuguese is having a great year with Benfica and could leave in the summer.
José Mourinho has been a highly coveted coach since the beginning of his career, and the good results with Roma mean that teams continue to pay attention to him. The news of the dismissal of Rudi García, coach of Al Nassr, makes it clear that it is because they are looking for a guaranteed coach. From Ace it is reported that the club could prepare a 100 million euro offer to pair Mourinho with Cristiano Ronaldo for at least two seasons.
Sampaoli’s time at Sevilla has not been as expected, and now the coach finds himself without a team. According to or globe, the Argentine has an offer from the Premier League, but the coach is not convinced. Nottigham Forest would be the team that has contacted him, but the media say that Sampaoli is waiting for an offer from Flamengo.
The performance of Carlos Soler and Fabián this year has not been as expected, and both the players and Luis Campos have been criticized for managing the transfer market. From RMC Sports They ensure that if a good offer arrives, PSG would not object to the departure of either of them.
The information that came out yesterday from England that Jude Bellingham is no longer a priority for Liverpool makes it clear that the club wants to invest that amount of money, because they have the capital to sign him, in more than one player. According to sky sports, the team handles up to 5 names that could arrive in summer. The chosen ones would be Declan Rice, Moisés Caicedo, Nicolo Barella, Gravenberch and Matheus Nunes.
Marcel Sabitzer has been very happy with his situation at Manchester United and assures that he will do everything possible to stay beyond his loan, which ends in the summer. “I have found my place. I have already played in the Premier League and I can say that it is the best league in the world.”
Real Madrid made it clear from the start that if the signing of Bellingham is based on a matter of money, the club cannot meet what is being asked of the player. That is why from Chamartín they have also traced an alternative route to English, and this includes three signings. With the money saved, he would sign a right-back, a cheaper midfielder, Gabri Veiga seems the chosen one, and an attacker, such as Chukwueze.
