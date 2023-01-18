These are the latest news and rumors of the transfer market as of January 18, from the renewal of Leao, to the renewal of Asensio, including the situation of Carrasco.
Milan offers him a €7 million chip, but there are still two issues to resolve: the commission that Jorge Mendes takes and the €150M termination clause that they want to add. This Friday there will be a decisive summit with his lawyer in Milan.
He went to Ajax on loan, and given that he hasn’t had minutes, he has returned home. Sevilla is not in the best of situations and Lucas is a high-quality reinforcement.
”The interest of Aston Villa? This has happened to me other times in my career. I have learned in football and in life that you have to live in the present and be happy. I want to stay here and I’m not interested in the future, what has to happen will happen”.
It was speculated in the last few hours that the player could head to Barcelona to barter with Memphis, but Atlético has said that no attacking player is going to come out. The only one who could leave the club would be Felipe if he gave notice in time.
”Arsenal have made initial contact with Bayer Leverkusen about Moussa Diaby. Leverkusen does not want to sell in the middle of the season. Leverkusen offered 100 million euros to interested clubs in the summer.”
”Yann Sommer? The two clubs are in a process. I cannot say at this moment what the end of this process will be. The club is currently exploring the options. Kevin Trapp? It makes little sense to talk about names,” said Oliver Kahn, Bayern Munich’s general manager.
Liverpool are interested in signing Matheus Nunes for next season, he is part of the list: I was told that a possible move to Liverpool was already discussed before his move to Wolves.
Nunes, not an alternative to Jude Bellingham, but one more option since Keita and Oxlade can leave.
“A year ago, our scout told me: ‘You should go for Julián Álvarez, from River Plate.’ I decided that he was not the one we wanted. We had Michail Antonio, who was doing very well,” said the coach of the London team inThe Diary of a CEO.
After his comings and goings, it seems that the player will renew with Real Madrid. Of the substitute attacking players right now, he is the only one who can bring freshness. Mariano and Hazard are ruled out.
“I can’t talk about players who have another team’s jersey. In these 50 days we have talked to Corona about hundreds of names… but out of respect for the clubs where they are now, I can’t talk about names. We’re talking about many players, about numbers , if it can be done or not. Now I have to waste time in my team. My concern is the team. When I talk to the club, they know what we have to do. But my priority is to put all the energy into the team”, stated Gennaro Gattuso in statements in the press room.
