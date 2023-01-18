Liverpool are keen on signing Matheus Nunes for next season, he’s part of the list – been told potential #LFC future move was already discussed ahead of his move to Wolves 🔴 #transfers

Nunes, not alternative to Jude Bellingham but one more option as Keita/Oxlade could leave. pic.twitter.com/Gl8rCgo3bf

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2023