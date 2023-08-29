We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market. Go to the end to know the last hour of the 90min hand:
Plettenberg informs that the Germans have rejected a new offer of 80 million from PSG for the French striker. Those of Frankfurt do not sell it for less than 100 million, but the Parisians are not willing to pay such an amount. They prepare another offer of 80+Ekitike.
The American striker is about to join the Principality. The Monegasque club will pay 40 million to Arsenal, although the Gunners keep a percentage of a possible future sale.
Fabrizio Romano informs that the Saudi club is looking for a defender and Liverpool’s is very high on his list. The ‘Reds’, however, have no intention of selling it.
Fabrizio Romano assures that there is already a deal between the two clubs for the transfer of the Belgian until 2024. It will be 5 million euros for the transfer and 7.5 million of the salary for ten months.
Despite the fact that Atlético de Madrid was the great favorite to take over the services of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, the economic demands requested from North London have been the main and only drawback that has slowed down the arrival of the Danish in the capital of Spain. Now and, as he points outThe TelegraphUnited has entered the scene and is presented as the great competitor of the rojiblanco club.
The future of Eden Hazard continues to be unknown and his name is one of the proper names of the summer window since he is currently without a team. Real Madrid and the footballer himself ended their contractual relationship at the end of this season and, currently, the 32-year-old attacker finds himself at a crossroads with a difficult solution. In those and, according to reports, the Daily Mail The Belgian is seriously considering the withdrawal despite the possible offers that he has had on the table from the MLS, Arabia and France throughout this summer.
Manchester City is working against the clock in the final stretch of the summer window with the arrival of a midfielder as a priority objective for the ‘citizens‘ following injuries to Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. After the frustrated signing of Lucas Paquetá, the Mancunian club has launched itself for the Wolverhampton player, Matheus Nunes, although his arrival is more up in the air than ever.
From England there is more and more information that places the Egyptian at Al Ittihad. Despite the fact that Klopp has closed the door on a possible exit to the footballer, there is talk that an offer of 150 million euros could arrive for the footballer.
From England they point to a possible move by Liverpool if Salah ends up going to Arabia. Being in the final stretch of the market, the chosen one would be João Félix. The Atleti player does not count for Simeone and is looking for a way out. Barça loves him, but the appearance of Liverpool could change everything, since he would want him as his own. Only if Salah goes to Arabia.
