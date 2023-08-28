We start the week with the latest news from the transfer market. From PSG’s insistence on the signing of Kolo Muani, to the possible signing of Salah by Al-Ittihad, going through the arrival that Mourinho wants for his striker.
PSG does not give up on Randal Kolo Muani. The first offer from the Parisian team, of 65 million euros, was rejected by Eintracht, but in high places in Paris they are already preparing a second offer of more than 80 million fixed euros and which would also include variables that could rise the amount of the operation to 95. In Paris they are optimistic with this second offer and hope that the agreement will end up being formalized this week.
The Liverpool coach was asked about the status of the negotiations for the transfer of Salah by Al-Ittihad, and if he thinks that this interest has ended. “For me if”Klopp replied, settling the matter completely.
Roma’s interest in Lukaku has come late, but since the rumors began to emerge they have moved quickly and now they hope to close the Belgian’s loan today. Lukaku would arrive in exchange for 5 million euros and the Italian team has to pay his salary, according to reports Fabrizio Romanoand without compulsory purchase included.
Matheus Nunes may be the next signing for Guardiola’s City. as it progresses Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City would be very close to reaching an agreement for the Portuguese Wolves midfielder, in exchange for just over 60 million euros. If he achieves the signing, the total expense in this market can rise to 250.
Reguilón does not count for Tottenham and is looking for a way out in the final stretch of the market. The most interested in him is Fulham, but according to reports The Telegraph, United also have him on their wish list, as they are looking for a Spanish left-back. He also has Marcos Alonso and Cucurella on his agenda.
“The team that Liverpool have at the moment is not good enough to challenge Manchester City, but they have to try in the transfer market this week in terms of bringing in another defender and a midfielder. That has to happen because the Liverpool can do it”, commented the ex-player.
United and Bayern would be planning to make an exchange in this final stretch of the market. The German team wants a defensive midfielder and would have looked at the Scotsman Scott McTominay. Last year was important for Ten Hag, but at the start of the season it doesn’t count for much for the Dutchman. In this operation, United would request the transfer of ryan gravenberch to close the deal, according to the German outlet Bild.
“I am as hungry as in my first days here, I am hungry to work, play, win and learn. I am only 30 years old and I want to give these trophies to the fans and the pleasure of winning. I am in great physical shape and I want to be the before. I am very happy to return to the field doing what I love the most in the world. I am fine, happy but a little disappointed with the result because we could have gotten the three points and we didn’t”, said the player.
As reported by various local media and confirmed by those in Italy, this Monday the former Nazionale will be presented as the new coach of the ‘Green Falcons’, the Saudi national team, alongside President Yasser Al Misehal in Riyadh. The Arab Football Federation announced his signing at the edge of the night.
Following a period comeback, Nico Williams was interviewed after the game and asked about his future as his contract expires next summer and has yet to renew, with several Premier League clubs trailing behind him.
“I have things clear, my representative takes them. Everything has its process, that people be calm. Everything has a process. I have a wonderful family, a wonderful brother who advises me. Everything is going very well, ”he said.
