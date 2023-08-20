We start Sunday with the latest rumors and news from the transfer market. Go to the end to be up to date with everything hand in hand with 90min:
The Dutchman has made it clear that his compatriot and the young academy player have a foot and a half out of Manchester United: “We need players with their heads completely in the team… it’s obvious that they are looking for something more,” he said. The coach has also confirmed that Maguire did not play due to discomfort in the last training session before the game.
pavard? The deal is still going. We are negotiating with Bayern. The player’s will is crucial and he wants to join Inter. Bayern need a replacement to let him go, but talks are underway. Declared Giuseppe Marotta, President of Inter Milan.
Another signing for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. Rudy Galetti reports that Aymeric Laporte is leaving Manchester City to join the Saudi team. Al Nassr will pay around 25 million euros to the English team for the Spanish international.
Porto’s Portuguese midfielder will play with Cristiano Ronaldo this season. The Portuguese will reinforce the yellow team for 60 million euros, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer marks the new record for the Portuguese team.
I am very happy, we have a fantastic team and I am excited to be a part of it. I am very happy to score my first goal for Bayern. The fans on both sides were incredible throughout the game, really different to some of the Premier League atmospheres I’ve experienced,” said the England international.
Klopp is still looking for a midfielder. According to the Italian media La Repubblica, Klopp would have called Amrabat personally, to convince him to sign for Liverpool. The midfielder was in the sights of teams like Barça or United, but his departure from Fiorentina still hasn’t materialized.
“Joao Cancelo is still with us, and right now I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t know”, declared Josep Guardiola… While from Spain it is believed that the deal with FC Barcelona will close next week with a assignment plus a mandatory purchase option of 30 million euros.
”I never believed that Casemiro was profitable. Not because there’s any doubt that he was a world-class player, but because he’s at a stage in his career where he’s going to start to lower his level. It was panic buying when he joined a year ago,” said Carragher, a former Liverpool player.
Eintracht is already beginning to get used to the idea that they may lose their striker, Kolo Muani, in this transfer market due to the great interest that PSG is showing in the French attacker. The price for him to leave Germany would be around 100 million euros. PSG would already have the personal terms of his contract agreed with the striker.
