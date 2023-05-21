We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer marking: from Guardiola’s interest in Kimmich, to the possible departure of Kane from Spurs, going through all the news on the FC Barcelona transfer market.
According to the British newspaper Mirror, Guardiola would like to have Kimmich in his squad, after the latest rumors that they place the German away from Bayern. Guardiola wants him for City, who are planning an exchange with Kimmich’s Bayern for Cancelo.
”We are still in talks with RB Leipzig about the renewal. In the coming weeks we will know everything” confessed the Leipzig player after the victory against Bayern.
In full LaLiga victory, with the departure of Busquets already confirmed, Xavi Hernández was asked about Martín Zubiendi as a possible substitute, and unlike other coaches who do not talk about players who are not in their club, the one from Tarrassa did not cut himself out. “It’s not logical that he’s talking about one of our players,” snapped Olabe, Real’s Director of Soccer.
”I am happy here in Milan. I feel very good at this club, but I don’t know what will happen in the summer with Real Madrid. I kissed the shield because that was what I felt at that moment,” he said after the victory against Sampdoria.
”We are happy to have found him (Casemiro). His contribution is enormous. He is exceeding expectations. He is a very brilliant soccer player. We know him for being very good at organizing, positioning, anticipating and intercepting, winning many duels, fighting and keeping the team together, but also in his possession, his distribution and his definition” he said at a press conference after the Brazilian’s great goal.
I want to stay at Barça for many years. Whenever I can, I carry the Brazilian flag with me. It is where I was born, where people love me very much. I will always be with her in special moments like this,” he said at the LaLiga celebration.
Manchester City will offer a new renewal offer to the German midfielder. According to Fabrizio Romano, they offered him one more year of contract with another more optional one, that is, initially until 2024, in the ‘1+1’ formula. But as The Times has confirmed, what attracted the German midfielder to Barça’s proposal was precisely that it offered him a ‘2+1’, to which City agreed and matched to retain the services of one of its most important players. important.
His continued applause from the stands sounded like a farewell. He has one year left on his contract and he has not renewed so it suggests that he could leave this summer. United is one of the main interested parties and in the last few hours it has been linked to Real Madrid. He is valued at €100M.
Barça needs to deposit money to be able to register the new contracts of players like Gavi or Araujo, and one of the main sources of income will be the sale of players. As he assures SportAnsu’s representative, Jorge Mendes, has promised the Barça entity that he agrees to take out his player this summer.
