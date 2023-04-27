We start Wednesday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the last hour in the defense of Atlético de Madrid, to the status of Messi’s renewal, including Kepa’s continuity at Chelsea.
The Basque goalkeeper has won Mendy’s place in recent months, but the downturn the team is going through leaves no one safe and his position at Chelsea is beginning to be in danger. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport the London team would be thinking of signing Onana, and from England there are rumors of a possible change with Raya.
Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Atletico de Madrid and Söyüncü have already signed with the colchoneros. Negotiations were made in winter, but the center-back is free in summer and will arrive in the capital with a contract until 2027.
The status of Messi’s contract with PSG has yet to advance and this only feeds the rumors of a possible return to FC Barcelona. From the club they assure that they have not had contact, as Alemany commented in DAZNbut reported Manu Carreño in The sparthe Argentine would only return if Joan Laporta apologized to him.
Chelsea reinforced the squad as if the money were infinite and the result is far from what is expected. These mass additions have caused players to run out of space and do not quite adapt to the style of the team, so a few will leave this summer. Broja has aroused the interest of Sporting Lisbon, which has already contacted him.
Since Brentford’s promotion two seasons ago, the bee team has proven to be a very well-structured team with really interesting players. According to Football London, Chelsea are interested in their two stars: David Raya and the thrashed Ivan Toney. The striker is one of the key pieces and it seems that goals are falling out of his pockets in the Premier, but Chelsea have a lot of competition up front.
Mauricio Pochettino will be Chelsea’s coach next season and the decision on João Felix’s continuity at Stamford Bridge next season will be made by the Argentine, according toThe mirror. The substitution in the last game against Brentford leaves the Portuguese with the doubt of waiting for Pochettino and trusting that he will give him minutes or look for an alternative.
According to the Croatian media Sportske Novosti, the red devils would be considering paying the termination clause that the Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper has: 10 million euros. Livakovic, the revelation goalkeeper of the World Cup in Qatar, seems ready to make the leap to a big club. The status of De Gea’s contract with Manchester United is key in this operation.
As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain thinks of Thiago Motta to take charge of his bench. The current Bologna coach and legend of the French club will meet with the Parisians and assess an incorporation. This newspaper points out that Motta would like to stay at Bologna, but he wants a project that allows him to train at the highest level.
According to Sports world, João Cancelo has risen on Barcelona’s interest list, which is still looking for a top-level winger in the transfer market to get Koundé out of the band and to act as a center back. Barça already tried to seek his loan from City, ‘but he ended up at Bayern. Even so, this summer, Barça will pursue the winger that Xavi Hernández likes, although first they will have to lower the salary bill.
inform The Mirror that Alli is close to being sacked by Everton, who are tired of the footballer’s unprofessional attitude. His drop in performance since his departure from Tottenham is worth studying and now he could be left out of the Premier League.
