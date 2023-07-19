We start Wednesday with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market: from Joao Felix’s dream, to the imminent arrival of Gvardiol at City, including Kimmich’s situation at Bayern…
Luis Díaz is the new target in the Al Hilal market. The Saudi team wants the Colombian winger, who has been recommended by his coach, Jorge Jesus. As he points out Recordthe Saudi club has offered Liverpool 50 million euros for his transfer.
Aston Villa are looking for reinforcements and Unai Emery has set his sights on one of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen’s star forwards, Diaby. According to The Athletic, the man from Hondarribia puts pressure on the club to close this signing and they have presented a second offer of 50 million euros for the player. Arabia loves him too.
According to the German newspaper Kicker, the German international would have ceased to be non-transferable. “If a good offer for Kimmich arrived, the Bayern leaders would at least be willing to enter into conversations for the player,” the outlet explains through its social networks.
Hoeness put Harry Kane’s signing for Bayern at risk by ensuring that his signing was practically done. At Tottenham they have not liked his statements at all and have tried to put out the fire so that it does not ignite and destroy the possibility of taking the forward. As reported the sunthe CEO of Bayern, Dreesen telephoned Daniel Levy, boss at Tottenham, to try to smooth things over and not charge the transfer.
Oriol Romeu is once again a FC Barcelona player. The midfielder returns to where he played as a youth player to cover the loss of Busquets. He signs the next three seasons.
Álvaro Morata is one of the great objects of desire of the giants of Italian football. Roma, Milan, Inter and since yesterday, Juventus, are after the Spaniard to take over his services, according to the Gazzetta Dello Sport. This newspaper assures that Giuntoli, from Juventus, traveled to Milan to meet with the player’s representatives. These, later, had a meeting with Inter.
Allan Saint Maximin has been one of Newcastle’s stars before the entry of the new ownership. Now, he has been one of those sacrificed who will not be able to enjoy the Champions League with Newcastle. The magpies club has recognized that it needs to sell and the winger, according to the British press, will head to Saudi Arabia in exchange for 40 million euros to settle the score.
“Joao was very calm. It is not an easy moment because we know that his future is going to be decided in the coming weeks, so it is a very important moment professionally, but he wanted to clarify some things. He has told me very clearly “He would love to play for Barça and it may be the best moment for him. After his experience in the Premier League, which he liked, he wants to try something different and fulfill his dream of playing for Barcelona.” These are the declarations of the Portuguese to Fabrizio Romano.
This Tuesday, one of the agents of the Croatian center-back has met with different representatives of Manchester City to try to reach positions on the operation, and according to Santi Aouna, everything has gone well and the agreement is imminent. And it is that different parts of the deal would have been closed: it is confirmed that the player wants to be ‘cityzen’ next season and Gvardiol’s own contract has been agreed along with the commissions of the agents and intermediaries.
As part of the transfer operation for Oriol Romeu to Barcelona from Girona, Pablo Torre ended up joining Montilivi’s team. The young midfielder arrives at a perfect stage to grow hand in hand with Míchel, who already knows that he will not be able to count on him in two games. As reported L’EsportiuPablo Torre arrives on loan with the famous ‘fear clause’ that prevents him by contract from facing Barcelona in the two days in which he meets the Gironí team.
