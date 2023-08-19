The transfer market does not stop, the clubs continue planning the next season in terms of incorporations and departures. The different managers of all the clubs work to forge a squad that is competitive and that meets the established objectives.
Therefore, today we bring you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market:
From England they ensure that one of the options being considered from Manchester City as a replacement for De Bruyne is Dani Olmo.
The Brazilian player does not count for Emery and could leave the club for Qatar or Saudi Arabia as long as a good offer arrives. Fabrizio Romano informs that there is interest in Saudi Arabia for the player.
According to the Italian journalist Di Marzio, the player would already have an agreement with Inter Milan. However, Tuchel wants the defender to stay on the squad.
Aston Villa has formalized the incorporation of Zaniolo to the club from Galatasaray, he arrives on loan with a mandatory purchase option.
Those from London need a replacement for the goal after Kepa’s departure to Real Madrid. According to the English press, Chelsea would have noticed Petrovic and would have made an offer of 12 million euros for the player
As reported by the Daily Mail, FC Barcelona would be very close to making an offer for Joao Cancelo, it would be a transfer with a purchase option. The English medium assures that the player would already be ready to arrive in Barcelona
“Gabri Veiga is a player from this squad and I’m counting on him. There’s movement, I admit it, but maybe he’ll stay here or maybe he’ll go to another team that isn’t Napoli”, Rafa Benítez said about the player after he left take it for granted that he had an agreement with Napoli.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Joao #Cancelo #Gabri #Veiga #Pavard
Leave a Reply