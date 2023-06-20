The Premier League is one of the most powerful competitions today, it is a league in which there is always a great fluctuation of players. Therefore, today we will show you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market in the English league championship.
Latest news and rumors of the transfer market in the Premier League:
According to information from Diario AS, the Brazilian player is on the radar of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa and Newcastle. Arthur has not played a leading role this season at Liverpool
According to information from Fabrizio Romano, the Moroccan Chelsea player is in negotiations to sign a contract with Al Nassr and thus head to Saudi Arabia next season.
According to information from Diario Marca, Al Hilal would have made a great offer to Rúben Neves. The communication medium, Relevo, points out that said offer is close to 55 million euros
According to information from The Guardian, the agreement between Chelsea and Nicolas Jackson could be made official in the next few hours, the signing would close for more than 40 million euros.
According to information from Sky Sport, Bayern Munich would be studying the possibility of trying to incorporate Kyle Walker into the squad next season. The Germans will not exercise the purchase option on Cancelo
According to information from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United would have been interested in Theo Hernandez, a player for whom AC Milan has set a starting price of 60 million euros.
It’s official, Chelsea have confirmed that Nkunku will play for the blue team next season: “Chelsea are proud to announce that Christopher Nkunku has joined the club from Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season. The 25-year-old player, who has been selected ten times by the France team, has signed a six-year contract that will start on July 1.
