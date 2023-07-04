The Premier League is one of the best leagues out there at the moment. It is also a competition in which the teams are active in the transfer market period, always leaving signings that give what to talk about. Therefore, today we will show you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market in the English competition.
Below all the rumors and news of signings in the Premier League:
Yunus Musah seems to be leaving Valencia and everything indicated that he would go to AC Milan, but according to Mundo Deportivo, Fulham would have entered the bid for the North American.
As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Chelsea attacker would have said no to Olympique de Lyon since he wants to play next season at AC Milan, a club with which he would have closed it, leaving only Chelsea’s yes.
Manchester United has launched into the transfer market for a striker, they need him. As pointed out from England, they have two priority targets, these are the names of Kolo Muani, for whom they are asking for 100 million, and Rasmus Hojlund, Atalanta striker for whom they are asking for 60 kilos.
The German team wants a guaranteed striker for next season and Harry Kane is the priority target. The Bavarians launched an offer of 70 million euros that Tottenham rejected, according to The Athletic
David De Gea’s presence at Manchester United is in the balance, the goalkeeper is tempted by the Saudi league. The Old Trafford team would already be working on finding a replacement and, according to reports in England, the name they like the most is Andre Onana
According to information from the Daily Mail, Manchester United and Marcus Rashford are close to closing a new contract that ensures the presence of the English attacker for more seasons.
