The Premier League is one of the best leagues out there at the moment. It is also a competition in which the teams are active in the transfer market period, always leaving signings that give what to talk about. Therefore, today we will show you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market in the English competition.
Below all the rumors and news of signings in the Premier League:
AC Milan is one of the most active teams in the transfer market as they are preparing a reconstruction of the squad. This season the club has already made signings such as Loftus Cheek, formerly of Chelsea, the player has been presented today with the rossonero club and has confirmed a signing that could take place in the next few days, that of Pulisic: “I have spoken with Pulisic and will arrive in Milan tomorrow. I’m sure he’ll contribute a lot,” he said.
As reported by the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, there is no chance that the young Argentine, Julián Álvarez, will leave in this Manchester City transfer market. Not even on loan as it would have been speculated in the last hours of today.
“The Israeli international has reached an agreement with the Club that will run until 2028, subject to international authorization and work permit,” Tottenham announced. The player comes free
Fabrizio Romano informs that Lewis Pirie will undergo a medical examination with the English club tomorrow. In previous days it was made official that Leeds had taken over the 16-year-old Scottish pearl.
Finally, Pau Torres will play under the orders of Unai Emery next season, he is expected to pass a medical examination tomorrow. As reported by MARCA, the transfer will be closed at 33 million fixed plus five in variables for five seasons
