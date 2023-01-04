Once January 1 has arrived, the doors of the transfer market for the winter period open, where all the teams will look for the best market options that can be adjusted to the needs of the clubs.
Here we leave you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market in the Premier League:
Arsenal became interested in the Shaktar player and according to the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, indicates that the Gunners have improved their offer after the Ukrainians rejected the offer made for 40 million plus 20 in bonus.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the until now Freiburg player will play this second round in the Premier League. Brentford has taken over his services with a transfer with a purchase option of 24 million euros.
As reported by Matteo Moretto, a Relevo journalist, Aston Villa would have set their sights on the left-back of Real Betis, being the main candidate to occupy that position from the team trained by Emery, at the express request of the Spanish coach.
As reported by L’Equipe, Manchester United would have noticed the recent runner-up in the world, Kolo Muani. The player has a contract until 2027 with Eintracht Frankfurt so it will not be an easy operation.
There are many rumors that Dibu Martínez will leave the entity of villains and according to information from The Sun, Aston Villa would already have a substitute in goal, which would be the current goal of Everton, Jordan Pickford.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Newcastle would be preparing an offensive which may exceed its termination clause, which is 15 million euros, but they would be willing to pay up to 18.5 kilos due to the interest of other clubs for the player.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, one of the greatest sensations of the World Cup, Enzo Fernández would have already made a decision about his future. The player wants to go to Chelsea and the deal could be closed for around 120 million euros.
As reported by Diario AS, Leeds United, a team in which the Villarreal player already played, would again be interested in taking over the services of the Spanish left-back.
