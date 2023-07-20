The Bundesliga is home to big clubs that each season have great aspirations. Now is the time for all the clubs to try to reinforce their squads so that these aspirations are completed and come true. Therefore, today we bring you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market in the Bundesliga
Bayern Munich has taken over the services of one of the best centre-backs of the moment, Min-Jae Kim. The South Korean who won Serie A last year with Napoli will play this season with the German team. He arrives at the Bavarian team after they disbursed the 50 million euros of the termination clause, he signs until 2028
According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan would look for Yann Sommer as a replacement for André Onana. The Swiss goalkeeper was not called up by Bayern Munich for the last friendly that the German team played. They want to shut it down as soon as possible.
More news about the transfer market
Real Sociedad wants the return of Sorloth for next season. The Norwegian striker does not count for the RB Leipzig coach but has been included to play the preseason with the Germans. As reported by MARCA, the Royal Society wants Sorloth as property.
It is not official yet, but according to Fabrizio Romano, City have reached an agreement with Leipzig to take over Gvardiol’s services. The player has already passed the first part of the medical examination and the agreement is about to be signed.
RB Leipzig has made the incorporation of Xavi Simons official through its official channels. After his great season at PSV he will be ready to debut in the Bundesliga
