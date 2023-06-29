The Bundesliga is home to big clubs that each season have great aspirations. Now is the time for all the clubs to try to reinforce their squads so that these aspirations are completed and come true. Therefore, today we bring you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market in the Bundesliga
Bayern Munich want to shut down a Manchester City defender to strengthen the right-back position. According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich would have made an offer to Kyle Walker, City would have also put a renewal offer on the table.
A new central is going to land in the German city of Munich, the South Korean central Kim Min-Jae would have already given the definitive yes to the Germans. The transfer closes at 50 million euros. According to Fabrizio Romano, the contract would be for five seasons.
As reported BRAND, Borussia Dortmund would have asked about Sergio Arribas, a Real Madrid youth squad. The Germans would look for a rising star after Bellingham has left the club for Madrid.
As reported by the Chain Being, the Dutch Bayern Munich player has been seen meeting with the Girona board of directors in a restaurant. Daley Blind ends his contract with the German team on July 1 and would be free to negotiate his future with any club.
Bayern Munich will go all out to get the services of Harry Kane. According to reports in the German press, an agreement has already been reached between the player and the club, the offer would be closed for a price of 70 million euros + bonus.
As reported daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund would have noticed the young Swedish attacker of Manchester United, Anthony Elanga.
