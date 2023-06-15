The transfer market in the Bundesliga is full of rumors and speculation. From possible moves at Real Madrid to interest from Manchester United, we take a look at the most interesting signings that could materialize in Germany:
The Canadian full-back has been in the crosshairs of several top-tier teams, including Real Madrid, who are following closely in his footsteps. According to him daily Acethe white club consider Davies their big target for 2024. Although not an immediate priority, Madrid believe that the young defender from Bayern Munich could be an attractive signing in the near future.
During an interview, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich’s teammate at Bayern Munich, stated that he does not believe the German player will leave the club this summer. Kimmich has been constantly linked with FC Barcelona, but Musiala praised Kimmich’s mentality and hunger for success, saying he is a role model and he cannot imagine him leaving Bayern.
According to Sport1, Manchester United has established contacts with the environment of Felix Nmecha, a Wolfsburg player who was formed in the Manchester City academy. At only 22 years old, Nmecha has shown his professional maturity and the English club would be willing to make an investment of around 15 million euros for the German midfielder, who has already made his debut with the senior team.
Following the departure of Oliver Glasner, Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed Dino Toppmöller as the new first team coach. Toppmöller, 42, has been Julian Nagelsmann’s main assistant at Bayern Munich.
Bayer Leverkusen’s 22-year-old right-back Jeremie Frimpong has been mentioned on Real Madrid’s agenda, although interest now appears to be more focused on Manchester United. According to Sky Germanythe Germans have established a price of 40 million euros for the Dutch player, which could be an option to consider for the Red Devils.
