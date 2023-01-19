The market in Italy is still active and the main teams in Serie A are trying to strengthen themselves to try to fight for the championship led by Napoli.
Let’s go with the latest news and rumors of transfers.
The signing of the African midfielder by FC Barcelona has not gone according to plan, so it is time to find a way out. Kessié wants to succeed at the Blaugrana club, but if he has to leave, he hopes it will be back to Italy. Inter Milan could be one of the candidates, and Kessié could be a bargaining chip in the deal that the Catalans are trying to close with Brozovic.
The Bologna full-back, on loan from Hoffenheim, has surprised everyone with his performance in his first season in Serie A. Juventus are looking for a winger for the right wing and Stefan Posch sounds strong.
Napoli value the skilled attacker at 140 million euros, an amount that several Premier League clubs could be willing to approach. The Italian team knows that they have a winning project, with which they lead Serie A, and they do not want to part with their stars easily.
Given the early appearance of the young Spanish-Argentine, there are many clubs interested in the jewel of Manchester United. The red devils try to renew him to convince him to stay, but Real Madrid and now Juventus are fighting to take him away. Garnacho could leave for 10 million euros since if he does not renew, he could leave in 2024 for free.
FC Barcelona and Xavi were very interested in the services of the Inter midfielder, but everything indicates that Brozovic would prefer to stay in Italy in a team where he feels important and has won titles.
The talented French midfielder wants to leave Olympique de Lyon, and although he has good offers, including from Betis in Spain, Milan seems to be the main candidate to sign him, as Aouar’s contract expires in the summer.
The Serbian striker knows that Juventus is open to negotiating his transfer for an amount that satisfies them and Real Madrid would be the ideal destination for him. Benzema needs an heir and Vlahovic has already proven to be a lethal 9 who could become the new white scorer. Of course, Real Madrid should pay more than the 80 million that Juventus paid last year for his signing.
