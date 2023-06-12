With the season already over, the different clubs continue to focus, more than ever, on their sports planning for the next season and thus achieve the established objectives, preparing a squad that meets these objectives.
Today, from 90min, we will show you the latest news and rumors on the transfer market for LaLiga teams.
According to information from Sports world, Isco would like a new opportunity to show that he can succeed in LaLiga. And everything seems to indicate that Rayo Vallecano will grant him that opportunity and that the negotiations are advanced.
Both Valencia and Rayo Vallecano want to get the services of the Porto player, Toni Martínez. The coach of the Portuguese club does not see it favorably but the player wants more prominence. Informs Ball.
FC Barcelona is done with a young promise wanted by Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund. The 18-year-old from NK Kustosija arrives at Barça as Fabrizio Romano advanced
According to the Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Real Madrid would work on the signing of Sadio Mané for next season
According to information from Sports stadium, “Betis makes Ayoze Pérez a renewal offer for four seasons and 2.5 million net per year that would place him as one of the best paid and that the player from Tenerife is evaluating”.
As reported BrandBoth the player and the club from the city of Seville are working to reach an agreement so that Bellerín’s return to Villamarín can be consummated.
Finally Nacho Fernández will renew with Real Madrid. Thus he advanced it in TVE: “I go hand in hand with my club and with my family. There are always offers from abroad, but I have decided to stay for another year. I am very happy about it.” He becomes the first captain of the team.
