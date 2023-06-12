🚨 EXCL: Barcelona are set to sign top talented center back Mikayil Faye from NK Kustosija. Deal done, here we go. #FCB

Born in 2004, linked with Chelsea and BVB — Barça see Faye as a potential future top player. 🔵🔴

Deal agreed on €5m fee plus add-ons, to be signed soon. pic.twitter.com/BwcUvj4jiu

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2023