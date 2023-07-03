We start Monday with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market in LaLiga: Bellingham eager to debut, City are coming for De Jong, Laporta confirms interest in Arda Guler and more…
“It wasn’t a big effort, it was pretty easy to convince me. Luis explained the project to me and it was what I was looking for. My objective was always to compete for titles and that was not easy, the second objective that I had was a project. What Campos and Marián Mouriño explained to me was what I was looking for. The idea is to compete from the first moment, controlling everything we do at a sporting and economic level”, were Rafa’s first words in his presentation as Celta coach.
The rojiblanco club boasts of its midfielder after Barça’s interest in signing him. The second shirt pays homage to the Costa Brava and the third is made with at least 95% recycled material from textile waste and other used materials made of polyester.
“Villarreal and Ilias Akhomach have reached an agreement whereby the player joins the La Plana club, where he will play for the next four seasons. For now, the 19-year-old winger will join the ranks of Villarreal when he ends his participation in the European Under-19 with the Spanish National Team”.
”The transfer to Real Madrid is a dream for me. I really want to go back and start playing. I have felt the pressure in every step I have taken and now I just have to find a way to overcome it. I’m looking forward to debuting with Madrid” said the new Real Madrid footballer.
The Frenchman’s idea is to continue at Real Madrid, and he even wants to extend his contract (which is not in the club’s plans), but a good offer from Saudi Arabia could make everything change course. From the club they suspect that this offer can arrive at any moment.
“He is a very young, Turkish player, it is true that the scouting department has been following him for a long time and all the important clubs in Europe want him and we are talking with Fenerbahçe,” he said in Daimiel in the XII Barça Supporters Clubs meeting in Castilla La Mancha.
Azpilicueta will be a player for Atlético de Madrid. The Spanish central defender will leave Chelsea, with whom he was European champion as captain, and will arrive at Madrid at zero cost thanks to a huge gesture from Chelsea that has freed him from his last year of contract. According to Fabrizio Romano, the signing will become official next week and he will sign until 2025.
Frenkie De Jong is Manchester City’s next big target after failing to complete the signings of their first targets of the summer: Jude Bellingham (from Dortmund to Madrid) and Declan Rice (from West Ham to Arsenal. Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen his midfielder and Dutch is the chosen one.
