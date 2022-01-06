We review the most recent news related to possible movements in the winter transfer window, which reaches its sixth day, as in January.
The arrival of the Three Wise Men from the East to some houses can also occur in certain stadiums as new landings, renovations or free agents are announced, deciding the destination for fans of different clubs around the world. We review some of the proper names of today.
The Portuguese midfielder from Porto has a contract until 2025 with the Portuguese team. His compatriot, José Mourinho, would like him and for this reason the Roman board would have offered a loan with an option to buy for him, according to Fabrizio Romano.
In turn, in the next few hours the core of the same team could be reinforced with the signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who would land on loan from Arsenal, according to the same Italian journalist.
The French left-back would like to leave Everton in this summer window, but would not have Newcastle United in mind. According to Fabrizio Romano, several Premier League clubs will try to get him, including a Chelsea that has lost Ben Chilwell for the remainder of the season.
The Polish striker will soon arrive at the Italian team as a loan with an option to buy from Hertha BSC. According to Fabrizio Romano, in no case is a possible replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, highly valued internationally, considered from within the club.
The Croatian midfielder ends his contract with Inter this summer and is ready to negotiate with other clubs. Despite his situation, the technician neroazzurri is optimistic about the continuity of his footballer: “I think he will renew soon. I see him happy here, he is a key piece for us.”
The Brazilian midfielder has a contract with FC Barcelona until 2023 and, according to journalist Helena Condis, the player’s representative is in direct contact with the English club on loan. According to Fabrizio Romano, he has three possible destinations in England and he is ready to leave Barcelona.
The future sporting director of Borussia Dortmund, who will take over from Michael Zorc in July, has mentioned the following about the Norwegian forward: “We will sit down with him in the coming weeks and discuss the situation. It may be good if the decision does not drag on forever. He is in good hands here and that is why as a club we can be a very good option for him.”
The English right-back will end up signing with Newcastle United, which will leave 12 million fixed and variable euros to be finalized in the coffers of Atlético de Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist himself assures that his contract will be extended until the summer of 2024.
The Juventus coach has been clear about the future of the Welsh midfielder at the club: “He is ready to leave Juventus. We are working on it. There are no other options or transfers in our plans, it is 99% safe.”
Quite the opposite happens with the Spanish striker, who has been linked to FC Barcelona in recent days to land on loan. The words of the Italian coach in this regard have been the following: “He’s staying here. He won’t be leaving in January. I have to meet face to face and tell him: ‘You stay 100%.’
