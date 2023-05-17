Despite the fact that the world of football is focused on the Champions League semifinals these days, the transfer market continues its march and the movements are red hot. From Haaland’s clause, to Mané’s girlfriends in the transfer market, going through Bonucci’s decision:
The agent of the fashionable forward in football talks about her future: “Haaland’s 180 million clause? I do not know nothing about that. Much has been said, that if Guardiola, that if the grandmother, the mother… I have nothing to clarify. The mystery of this story is very cute because you don’t know where it is, like the treasure house. It’s prettier and as a lawyer I can’t reveal contracts,” Pimenta said.
He has never found his best version in Munich and, to make matters worse, Thomas Tuchel does not have him in his plans. The ‘goodbye’ seems manual and, according to the sun, he will not lack suitors in the Premier League. A league to which, in addition, the Senegalese attacker would like to return.
The teams that would have him on their agenda, always according to the sunThey are Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool.
The Italian centre-back has confirmed that he will retire at the end of next season. “When I retire in a year, an era in defense will have ended. I am very proud of what I have done at Juventus.”
Bonucci, in this way, has already announced his farewell to the king of sports around May 2024, at which time he will be 38 years old.
“We could have signed Paulo Dybala as a free agent last summer… But would he have been the right footballer for our project? No.”
These are the statements by Maldini, Milan’s sports director, who thus justifies his commitment to Charles De Ketelaere. A firm commitment to the former Bruges whose cost was 35 million euros. The young Belgian player, for the moment, has not shown the best version of him at San Siro.
“I have a contract that binds me to Atlético until June 30, 2024 and my representative has not told me anything. At least for now. Then you know how things are going in football, especially in the world of the market. .. If in the summer there were certain favorable situations and certain opportunities for both the buying club and the selling one, then what is closed could be unblocked”, said the striker about his future.
The English midfielder is one of the most wanted players on the Premier League transfer market and in the last few hours his name has come out on the European market. According to Bild, Thomas Tuchel would have asked for the signing of Rice to reinforce Bayern in the event that Kimmich leaves, who has been linked to FC Barcelona in recent days.
The Dutch journalist Aad de Mos assures in Voetbal Zone that the change of agents of the player is for a reason: “His change of agents indicates that he is looking for a transfer. Perhaps he is thinking of Arsenal. His new agents (the English Darren Dein and Stuart Peters) have many contacts there”.
The former Barcelona and PSG player has completed a great season in the Eredivisie and, although the Parisians saved a buyback option, he could change the air and end up in another European great soon.
The Spanish player has been widely criticized by the PSG fans after a gray season, putting him in the same bag as Carlos Soler and asking for his departure in the summer.
Fabian’s last few months have been quite good and it seems that now the Parisians are contemplating him continuing at the club, with whom he has a contract until 2027.
The Inter Milan coach has been on a tightrope all season, since they did not quite meet their goals, but qualifying for the Champions League final has helped him ensure his future as a ‘Nerazzurri’.
The British journalist was asked by various fans about Cristiano Ronaldo’s level, to which he replied that Arsenal would have been very good at it: “Mock all you want, but if we had signed Cristiano when he left United, before the end of the season – as he really wanted to do – we would have won the League. He knows how to win important trophies and how to score goals that really matter”.
