We start Wednesday with the latest news from the transfer market. From the City-Leipzig agreement for Gvardiol, to the possible destination of David Raya in the Premier League, including PSG’s decision on Bernardo Silva. These are the latest news of the day:
As advances Ace, Josko Gvardiol is, pending official confirmation, a new Manchester City player. It will also be a record signing. Leipzig will receive about 90 million euros for him and will thus exceed the 87 million that United paid for Harry Maguire, who to this day is the most expensive center-back in football history.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish goalkeeper has reached an agreement with the ‘Gunners’ to defend his goal next season. Of course, there is still no agreement between clubs and everything indicates that it will not be easy. According to information from Daily MailBrentford asks for 40 million pounds (more than 46 million euros at the current exchange rate) and Arsenal offers 30.
Ramsdale’s season with Arsenal hasn’t been bad at all, but Raya would arrive to offer a very nice competition between the two goals.
The continuous refusals of Manchester City to sell him have been decisive in disrupting an operation in which optimism prevailed at the beginning of summer. PSG saw in Bernardo Silva the ideal substitute for Leo Messi, who in July ceased to be officially linked to the French team. The recent interest in getting Ousmane Dembélé could be partly due to abandoning the Bernardo Silva operation.
“Yeah, I’m a little disappointed in him. Dembélé has told us that he wants to leave; he has a proposal from PSG and we can’t do anything. We cannot compete with the proposal they make from France; we can’t compete. It is your decision; he tastes bad to me because I think we have taken great care of him so that he was happy. But he has decided to leave. It’s the market law. I wish him the best of luck, but I’m a little disappointed.”
According to ESPN, the Dutch coach would have advised Pellistri to go on loan to Twente, the club he has directed during his coaching period. In the first division of the Netherlands, the Uruguayan would have the chance to get trained and return to Manchester with more experience in elite football.
As reported Fabrizio Romano, the Southampton player will leave England to play for Olympique d eLyon next season. It is expected that he will sign in the next few hours and the transfer will close at around 5 million euros.
Sevilla has closed the signing of Djibril Sow. Víctor Orta has snatched this 27-year-old Swiss international midfielder from Lazio, whose contract ended in 2024 with Eintracht Frankfurt. The player will cost ten million euros plus four in variables. He will sign for five seasons as soon as he passes a medical, this Wednesday.
“I have a lot of appreciation for Morata, but right now Juve has a competitive squad, we have four forwards,” he declared. Door closed, for now at least. With Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa swimming in the constant rumor, an exit would change a good part of the sentence. But that is somewhat conditional. The present is that Juventus, in the words of its coach, is not in the race to get Morata.
The departure of Ousmane Dembélé is a hard blow for FC Barcelona, as he is one of the team’s best references, but he will also generate income that could serve to strengthen other positions. FC Barcelona have been interested in Cancelo since he left City on loan in the winter, and now they could go for the Portuguese.
Real Sociedad was left without an offensive reference after the signing of Sorloth by Villarreal, and according to reports Fabrizio Romano the Basque team is very close to signing André Silva. The RB Leipzig player would arrive on loan for next season.
