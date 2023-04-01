Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Gonçalo Ramos, Lukaku, João Felix and more

With the players back to their respective teams, the two weeks of international soccer have increased the news about transfers. Both those who were already on the radar of the big clubs and those who have had their chance to shine with the national team are now part of the same group, and the dance of players has only just begun. These are the latest news and rumors on the transfer market:
The transfer of Guedes to Benfica this season by Wolves has been quite striking considering the situation of the English club in the Premier. Of course, Benfica and the player have come in handy. Although right now he is injured in his knee, 1 goal and 2 assists in the first 7 games have made the club think of negotiating to take over his services permanently. The transfer does not include a purchase option, so it depends on Wolverhampton.
The good season for Benfica raises eyes and new players begin to shine, as is the case of Ramos. The Portuguese striker has carved out a niche for himself in European football and now there are big names behind him. Manchester United are still looking for a good striker to accompany Rashford and Antony, but Real Madrid have also had their eye on him and could sign a much-needed striker.
The Rayo player was about to leave in the winter market but in the end he stayed. Now, after playing the two games with Senegal, interest in the player returns from Germany and France. The interested German club is Stuttgart, while Olympique de Lyon is the next French club. His contract ends in 2025, but he has lost importance in Spain and could end up leaving.
After a year in which he has gone from Inter to Chelsea and from Chelsea to Inter without rhyme or reason, Belgium’s latest call-up may have saved Lukaku’s career. The striker has once again shown his potential and Graham Potter, Chelsea’s coach, has already spoken about it.
The coach points out that at the moment he is on loan at Inter, but that they are closely following the evolution of his player. Without a pure center forward in the squad, Chelsea could play-off Lukaku in the summer.
The German coach has already made it clear throughout the season that the squad is not as complete as he would like, and added to the injuries, it is even further from it. Liverpol has not had a good season so far and the fans are beginning to talk about the end of the cycle and that young players have to arrive to refresh the team.
When he was asked about the signings, this is what he answered: “100 million pounds on a player? We never talk about those things, but we’re going to spend this summer. That’s all I can say.”.
The current state of the economy of FC Barcelona does not allow them to sign up new players in the summer, but from the club they are looking for alternatives to carry out incorporations: they want to exchange players with a couple of teams, Atlético de Madrid and Inter Milan. Barcelona wants Carrasco and Brozovic, and some of the names that would be on the table are Jordi Alba, Umtiti, Nico, Eric Garcia or Ferran Torres.
The last transfer markets for Chelsea have been as if money were infinite. They have improved their team in all lines and with a very interesting project for the future, but now it’s time to cut back in the summer. Of the players that were already on the squad, Kepa, Lukaku, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, Loftus-Cheek and Ziyech are the ones that could leave because between all their salaries they generate an expense of more than 60 million euros. Kepa could be the best placed to stay because he has regained ownership in goal, but nothing is ruled out.
FC Barcelona has been getting used to the idea that Sergio Busquets could leave the club in the summer all season. Although the veteran has not yet decided what to do in the summer and he still has a season ahead to do it, according to the newspaper now, will decide before the end of April. Busquets has offers from the Saudi league and renewal for one more season.
The Atlético de Madrid player was interviewed in London Is Blue Podcast and talked about his future. The Portuguese did not want to reveal his intentions too much, he said that at the moment he is on loan but what he has seen is that Chelsea is “a great club with a good project”.
David De Gea has been negotiating his renewal for a few weeks and at first there seemed to be no problem, but the Spanish goalkeeper has already rejected an offer from the club. According to Daily Mailthe offer made by Manchester United has been downward, and in the event that negotiations break down, David Raya could be David de Gea’s replacement at Manchester United.
