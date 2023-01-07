The winter transfer market is still moving, today with new news and rumors of transfers in the big leagues in Europe.
Let’s see who are the protagonists of today Saturday January 7:
The Turkish central defender ends his contract with Leicester this summer and Atlético de Madrid intends to sign him now to strengthen the rojiblanca defense. Leicester would demand a payment, but it will not be very high because in a few months he could leave for free.
After Real Madrid signed Endrick, one of the jewels of Brazilian football, FC Barcelona would have started a search for Brazil and would have looked at Vítor Roque, a talented 17-year-old attacker from Paranaense, who could leave the Brazilian club for 35 million euros.
The English club wants to get the services of the attacking midfielder from Leicester, but the foxes will not let him out for less than 56 million euros. This operation could take place in the summer due to the complexity of the negotiations.
The Argentine midfielder is one of the most desired players in Europe after his performance in the World Cup, and Benfica would not go below 120 million euros in their claims. That is why the blues would have paid attention to Caicedo, an Ecuadorian player from Brighton, whose price would be lower, although it would be around 80 million euros.
The Spanish-Argentine attacker, who was already in the rojiblanca youth academy, is one of Cholo Simeone’s great targets for next season. Garnacho’s contract with Manchester ends in 2024 and there are several great teams behind the promise.
The Ecuadorian striker who had a great World Cup in Qatar would have had offers from big teams, but would have opted for migrating to the United Arab Emirates and signing for Sharjah FC.
The talented French midfielder ends his contract with Olympique de Lyon in June and will be able to sign for any team. For now, the offers that convince him the most are those of Betis and Milan, due to the project and economic conditions.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Garnacho #Enner #Valencia #Aouar
Leave a Reply