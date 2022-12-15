Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: From England they go with everything in this winter market

With the imminent conclusion of the Qatar World Cup 2022 The future of many players is beginning to become clear, although not much. At the moment it seems that the biggest acquisitions are going to be, as usual, in the premier leaguethe richest league in Europe by far. Manchester Utd, Arsenal, tottenham hotspur… looking to fish in a troubled river:
The great match of the Portuguese attacker against Swiss did not go unnoticed. United want him precisely to replace Cristiano Ronaldoalthough for the moment the Benfica adheres to the clause, set at 120 million euros.
the one of Borussia Dortmund It is one of the eternal talk of this market. The sources point out that, currently, three English clubs have their sights set on the young talent, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.
The American has curdled a great World Cup and if his situation does not change at his current club, Chelsea, other teams could take over his services. Among the big stakeholders, of course, the United of erik tenhag which should come before newcastle, Liverpool Y Arsenalamong others.
The Albiceleste midfielder sounds for a few great teams thanks to the great tournament he has been in Qatar. In England (Tottenham) and Italy (Inter Y Juventus) want to get the services of the current player of the Brighton.
Various media point to alleged conversations that have already taken place between La Vecchia Signora and clubs like Arsenal, eager to have the Serbian among their ranks.
The Portuguese, currently an AC Milan player, will possibly continue his career outside of Italy. It has been possible to know that Chelsea would have put on the table an offer of 100 million for the player.
The midfielder from Malaga will almost certainly continue his career away from the Andalusian capital. In England, Arsenal and Tottenham are on the lookout.
The young talent (2004) is on loan to the real Madrid FC(playing in the subsidiary, Castilla) for the Shakhtar DonetskAlthough everything indicates that the meringues are going to exercise the purchase option for the Brazilian defender.
The right side of the Real Valladolid, at 18 years old, has unleashed madness throughout Europe. Although the clause established by the Valladolid implies disbursing 30 million euros, waiting can mean that it will rise to 45, leaving aside the fact that clubs from all the major leagues want the young talent, from Inter or the AS Roma until the Rennes Gallo, going through the top staff of the Premier.
The young Ukrainian had a brilliant group stage in Champions League, something that has not gone unnoticed abroad. At the moment, the biggest bet seems to be that of Arsenal.
