One more day in which the activity in the transfer market does not stop and the information about possible transfers, assignments and exchanges between clubs is constant.
Let’s look at some of the movements that have occurred in the last few hours.
Atlético de Madrid need to find a right-back after Trippier’s departure. Until now there are several names that have been related to the rojiblanco team (Azpilicueta, Celik, Semedo, Sidibé or Mukiele) and since then Daily mail They add another option: Cedric Soares. The Portuguese full-back currently plays for Arsenal but hardly counts for Arteta and could arrive on loan until the end of the season. Even so, from the aforementioned media they point out that the difficult thing is to convince Arsenal to let the player out.
Diego Costa is a free player after terminating his contract with Atlético Mineiro and his wish is to play in Europe again. As reported by the newspaper Sport, the Brazilian could return to LaLiga Santander hand in hand with Eibar.
As the newspaper has advanced Mark, Radamel Falcao will renew his contract with Rayo Vallecano, which ends in June, for one more season. The agreement between both parties would already be signed and it only needs to be made official.
Andreas Christensen ends his contract with Chelsea in June and is therefore free to negotiate his future with any club. According to the journalist Matteo Moreto, FC Barcelona is very attentive to the player’s situation to incorporate him at the end of the season, but at the moment the player does not consider the option of signing for the Barça club.
Ousmane Dembélé’s situation remains unresolved and Barcelona are already beginning to think about next season without the Frenchman in their ranks. From the newspaper Sport They point out that the club would already be looking for a winger and the main candidate is Adama Traoré, a player who plays for Wolverhamptom and who was trained at La Masía.
Everton are looking for a striker and according to what they point out from The Sun, Inter Milan would have offered Alexis Sánchez. The Chilean does not enter into the plans of coach Simone Inzaghi and barely has minutes in the Neroazzurro team.
The Manchester United bench is a powder keg. The arrival of Rangnick after Solskjaer’s dismissal has not managed to calm the spirits and his continuity is in question. What’s more, from the newspaper The Times claim that the next Red Devils coach will be Ajax coach Ten Hag, while The Sun points out that Pochettino is the best placed and would be waiting for a call from Old Trafford to take over the team.
Arsenal are looking for a player to reinforce the attack as Aubameyang has been pushed aside by Mikel Arteta. From England they point out that the Gunners insist they can convince Dusan Vlahovic, but if the Serbian’s option does not go ahead, he would have two other objectives in mind: Ivan Perisic of Inter or Manuel Locatelli of Juventus.
New twist on the future for Erling Haaland. The newspaper Mirror reports that the Norwegian striker would have opted for Real Madrid ahead of the rest of the European clubs that have been interested in him. “It is believed that Real Madrid have been working on an agreement to sign Haaland for the last six months and plan to pair him with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé,” they report from the aforementioned medium.
If it is true that Haaland would have chosen Real Madrid, FC Barcelona would be left without its main objective but at the Camp Nou they have a plan B. According to the newspaper The Sun, the Barça team would have thought of Bruno Fernandes to reinforce the team.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Diego #Costa #Adama #Traoré #Haaland
Leave a Reply