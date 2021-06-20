These are the latest rumors and the latest news from the transfer market:
The former Dutch footballer from Olympique de Lyon arrives at Barcelona for the next two seasons. The Dutch footballer is coming to reinforce the attack, and has not wanted to close a longer contractual relationship in case his main supporter, Ronald Koeman, leaves the club once this season is over.
News and rumors of the transfer market: Ramos leaves Real Madrid, Buffon returns to Parma and more
These are the main news and the most credible rumors with which we have dawned
Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Locatelli, Pjanic, Achraf, Marcos Alonso and more
Market news and rumors: Locatelli and Pjanic close to Juve, the spurs discard Gattuso …
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Latest news in the transfer market: Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and more
We review some of the most recent news related to rumors or official movements by the clubs.
The Dutch lane is being one of the biggest surprises of this European Championship. The PSV Eindhoven player has scored in the first two days, being one of the best players of the match in both. The Bavarian team has asked prices.
The German footballer from Atalanta likes him in Barcelona. Laporta has commented at a press conference that there are still two or three more signings left, and the left-back position needs a replacement of guarantees for Jordi Alba.
In this way the rumors that reunited Javi Martínez with Athletic club are dispelled. The footballer has announced through his social networks that his next destination will be the Qatar Sports Club.
The Italian coach has signed the Colombian midfielder wherever he has gone. On his return to Madrid, rumors have started to grow that Carlo wants the coffee grower back in the white team. The Madrid fans are beginning to have doubts as to whether their return is the best option.
It seems evident that the killer English will leave Tottenham this summer. Daniel Levy will not make it easy, but Manchester City have more than enough money to pay for the transfer. The player wants to join a team that can fight titles, and Guardiola’s guarantees that.
The Italian coach has led Everton this season, and one of the best news for the Toffee throughout the season has been the English striker. Ancelotti wants him at Real Madrid.
Bryan has completed an excellent season at Eibar de Mendilibar, a season that has not been enough to prevent the tragic decline of the gunsmith team. It seems that both Sevilla and his fans are eager for the young winger to return home.
The Bosnian player’s record is very high and the Turkish club is willing to take over his services. Roma are still in the process of rejuvenating their squad, and the sale of Edin Dzeko seems essential to clean up the accounts.
The English team intends to improve the Belgian’s contract to prevent a big one from stealing it. The Leicester midfielder’s season is unbeatable. His goal in the final gave the Foxes the first FA CUP in their history.
Leave a Reply