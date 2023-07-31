We start the week with the latest news from the transfer market. From the possibility of Dembélé leaving this summer, to the new team that has taken an interest in Amrabat, going through the latest on the Kylian Mbappé case. These are the latest news and rumors on the transfer market:
PSG’s offensive to take over the Barça winger is very serious, and at Barça, both in the club and in the dressing room, they already assume that the French winger could leave the entity this Monday, once the player pays the termination clause of 50 million euros in the offices of La Liga. In fact, since Barça’s concentration in Dallas they do not even rule out that Dembélé will not get on the plane with the rest of his teammates heading to Las Vegas, where the Barça team must play their last game of the American tour against AC Milan.
The striker lives his last day today to activate the unilateral renewal option with PSG until 2025, one that he will not execute, thus being removed from the Asian tour. According to le parisien, August promises to be long. Kylian Mbappé remains in the tug of war in the poker game started with PSG. His spirits are publicly high and he remains, for now, a PSG player. Le Parisien also rules out any miracle that seeing Mbappé renovating with the Parque de los Príncipe team means, as well as ensuring that events could accelerate at the beginning of August.
Firmino, Édouard Mendy, Koulibaly, Mahrez and Saint-Maximin, made official this afternoon, do not aim to be the only signings for one of the teams acquired by the Saudi Investment Fund. L´Équipe It advances that Al Ahli wants one of the stars of the last World Cup in Qatar: Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan defensive midfielder, also related to Manchester United, only has to choose his destination. Fiorentina already gives it up.
The coach of one of the revelation teams in the Premier League, Frank, made it clear that the departure of David Raya is not going to be cheap. “Worth £40m, he was one of the top four goalkeepers in the Premier League last season. What’s a fair price for a player with one year left on his contract? Declan Rice went to Arsenal for £105m of pounds. And Harry Kane, they are talking about 150 million pounds! “said the Brentford coach.
Reguilón has a contract with Tottenham until 2025, but it is not part of his plans. And there are two scenarios. One is to encourage him to leave, by selling him for an amount that would not be excessively high. And the other is that of a transfer with a purchase option in 2024, when he enters his last year of contract, which seems the most feasible. However, the most complicated thing would be the Madrid player’s file, because Real cannot assume his salary at Tottenham.
Munir was free this summer after parting ways with Getafe, and has already reached an agreement with Las Palmas to be a player for the Canarian team until next summer. He hasn’t passed his medical yet, but is expected to be done early this week.
“Neymar? Why not? Arsenal are one of the best clubs in Europe. We know that in the last eight years or so, Arsenal haven’t been at their best and competitive. But now, with Arteta, Arsenal have something different. They have started to build something powerful. Why not? Maybe this could be the key. In Brazil we say you have the house, you have everything and you just need the key to open it. Maybe Neymar is the key to unlock and complete everything in the Arsenal.”
“Icardi has rejected 40 million for a two-year contract that the Arabs offered him. Icardi prefers Galatasaray who loves him very much and we pay him 6 million net and 4 million more that our sponsor will pay. In total he will collect 10 million euros, ”said President Ozbek. The truth is that Icardi felt very comfortable in the Turkish team last season and he let the fans know so, assuring that he has confidence in this project and in the team.
as it progresses Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich executives are in London to negotiate with Daniel Levy for Harry Kane. The first offer from the German team was 80 million euros, which Tottenham immediately rejected, and the figure is now expected to be closer to 100 million.
The Brazilian centre-back was a pleasant surprise last season, and as usual lately several English teams have taken an interest in him, which the player himself confirms: “It’s true, several Premier League teams have taken an interest in me, but they can wait I’m happy at Juventus and I want to win titles here,” he said.
