In less than 12 hours the winter transfer market will be open and the clubs will be able to officially incorporate reinforcements to their squads. But also those players who finish their contract in June are free to negotiate their future with any club.
Let’s see some of the market movements that the last day of 2021 leaves us.
The situation of Ousmane Dembélé remains unresolved and it seems that it will not have a happy ending for Barcelona. The player refuses to renew and according to reports from the newspaper Sport the club would be considering granting him the letter of freedom to leave in the winter market.
Coutinho has a foot and a half outside of Barcelona and in the last hours the journalist Bruno Andrade, from UOL, indicated that the player would be willing to return to Brazil on loan until the end of the course. Of all the teams that could be the possible destination of Coutinho there is one that would have already left the bid, Flamengo, since according to TNT Brazil they have very few options and it does not fit into their plans.
Lille has issued a statement informing that Jonathan Ikoné will leave the French entity to become a new Fiorentina player. The operation has been closed around the most variable 14 million euros.
FC Barcelona is looking for a center-back to strengthen the defense. One of the names that sounds louder is De Ligt, but now the Aymeric Laporte option is taking over. As reported by the newspaper The Sun Barcelona will go after the City center to join him with Eric García … as long as his financial situation allows it. The starting price to negotiate is the 65 million that the English paid in their day for the defense.
FC Barcelona loves Morata and Morata likes the Barça project. Juventus sees the operation with good eyes but there is still a yes from Atlético de Madrid so that the forward can wear a blaugrana in this winter market, according to reports from Catalunya Ràdio.
Barcelona is still looking for a 9 in the market. Laporta’s great desire is Erling Haaland, Xavi has asked Morata but now another name has come out, that of Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports from Sports world. The Serbian striker is leaving this season with Fiorentina and has attracted the attention of the big clubs in Europe such as Juventus or Barça itself.
Romelu Lukaku was Chelsea’s star signing, however it seems that the player is not entirely happy and in statements to Sky Sports he expressed his desire to return to Inter Milan. Some statements that have surprised everyone.
“Physically I am fine. But I am not happy with the situation in Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system. I am not happy and it is normal. I have Inter in my heart and I hope to play there again. I want from the bottom of my heart. to return to Inter. I do not want to do it at the end of my career, but when I am still at the highest level, “said the player.
Those statements by the Belgian striker have already had a response from his coach. Thomas Tuchel has valued the player’s words at a press conference: “We don’t like it, I don’t like it because noise is what we don’t need. We will speak with Lukaku openly behind closed doors. I’m surprised because I don’t see him unhappy, on the contrary.”
Kylian Mbappé has just a few hours left to negotiate his future with any club. The Frenchman has negotiated to renew his contract with PSG and all roads indicate that he will sign for Real Madrid. However, since Le Parisien They point out that the player will not take any steps until next March, presumably when the Champions League tie between Madrid and PSG concludes.
Jenni Hermoso ends contract with Barcelona in June and according to reports from the newspaper ACE It is one of the main objectives of the women’s Real Madrid. The white team wants to make the Spanish scorer one of its main references and her signing would be an important leap in quality.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Dembélé #Laporte #Mbappé
Leave a Reply