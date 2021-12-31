Stephanie Ramos | Dec 28, 2021 Marcos De la Rocha | Dec 29, 2021

✍️ The LOSC confirms the total accord with the@acffiorentina pour le transfert de Jonathan Ikoné, où l’international français signera dès l’ouverture du mercato italien. Lire I communicated to him ⤵️ – LOSC (@losclive) December 31, 2021

“Physically I am fine. But I am not happy with the situation in Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system. I am not happy and it is normal. I have Inter in my heart and I hope to play there again. I want from the bottom of my heart. to return to Inter. I do not want to do it at the end of my career, but when I am still at the highest level, “said the player.