We start the week with the news of the transfer market. From Al-Ahli’s interest in Rodrigo De Paul, to Barcelona’s interest in Sané, including the future of Joao Cancelo. These are the latest news on the transfer market:
According to the journalist from Bild Christian Falk, Barça would have been interested in Sané. The German forward would have told the culé entity that this year he will remain safe at Bayern, but he does not know what will happen next summer, since he would only have one year left on his contract and today his future is not clear.
Simeone said yesterday that they could come for his starting players and Fabrizio Romano reveals that Al-Ahli has opened talks to sign Rodrigo de Paul. He is the main target after the Arab team could not sign Zielinski.
If nothing goes wrong in the next few hours, Joao Cancelo will be a Barça player before the end of this week. Xavi will thus have the full-back that he has been asking for for months. The operation could be closed in an assignment with a purchase option of 30 million euros.
Eintracht rejected PSG’s first offer for Kolo Muani, 60 million plus 10 in variables, and according to the French newspaper L´Équipe, the Parisian team will do the second today, but it does not reveal how much its offer will increase. The German team expects to get almost 100 million for its footballer.
“I am feeling well at Betis. I am very happy to arrive at this club. The reception from the fans, my teammates and the coach is very good and I feel very happy. I am eager to show that I can help the team” , pointed out the player.
Chelsea hasn’t quite taken off at the start of the season, and despite having made a large outlay in the transfer market, Pochettino confirms that they are still looking for more players: “It’s not easy right now to find the right profile. It’s in process, We are working very hard to see if we can bring a player in this position.”
Guardiola calls for reinforcements after Gundogan’s departure and De Bruyne’s injury. After the sudden stop at the arrival of Paquetá, City now bet on Doku. The Belgian end of Rennes could arrive in exchange for around 60 million euros.
Barça makes official the transfer of Dest until June 2024 to PSV. The Dutch club has a purchase option. FC Barcelona reserves a percentage of a future sale of the player.
Castillejo has been analyzing in Valencia with his agent, who was witnessing last Friday in Mestalla the Valencia-Las Palmas, the different options that are offered to him. But at the moment he has not made any decision. The footballer has to leave the team for Lim to authorize the signing of Rafa Mir, but for now he is not in too much of a hurry.
“Due to the change of stadium, Barça is going to lose a lot of money, initially it was losing 93 million per season, although it seems that in the end it will be 60 million,” said Jordi Martí through the Chain Being.
