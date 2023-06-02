We start Friday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, to Messi’s last game in France, including Karim Benzema’s decision.
Rafael Leao will sign his renewal with Milan this Friday afternoon and it can finally be made official, according to Antonio Vitiello. The ‘rossonero’ club has complied with what it promised: the Portuguese attacker would be renewed once they certified their qualification for the UEFA Champions League. And so it has been.
The renewal will consist of an extension until 2028, with a termination clause of 175 million euros, and with a salary extension of up to 5 million euros per season.
Bruno has had a great performance at Newcastle this year, getting to qualify for the Champions League, which puts him, too, on the list of many big clubs. For this reason, the English club has offered him an anti-big contract: 200,000 pounds a week, that is, more than 10 million euros a year, according to the sun.
“I’m happy here, I want to stay here, I’ll stay here,” said the Portuguese. “I will be part of your world, of your culture, I hope to make people enjoy through my matches, my performance and above all winning things, but again, thanks for welcoming me and I will try to do my best during the time that I’ll be here,” he told Saudi state television Al Ejbariya.
Fabrizio Romano reported these days that Benfica was interested in Ángel Di María. ‘El Fideo’ experienced his football explosion with the Portuguese club, and a return to end his European career in style would be most romantic. However, from Portugal they publish the opposite.
According to to ballhis advanced age, 35 years old, and his economic claims with offers from Qatar and Arabia in between.
The English striker has ruled out the possibility of transferring to Bayern Munich, according to reports the sun.
For his part, Evening Standard, publishes that the tension continues to grow between the main manager of the club, Daniel Levy, and the player. The top leader of the Spurs would be willing to sell him, but his idea is that he does not reach a Premier club, but a foreigner.
Ten Hag and Hojlund share a representation agency, so they could end up getting together this summer. Rasmus has only one goal: “get the best transfer this summer for his career.”
On the other hand, Muani, after having scored 15 goals and having distributed 11 assists, has a market value much higher than that of the Norwegian, in the same way, he is on the agenda of the Red Devils.
“It is true that we wanted Cancelo and in a meeting at the last minute they gave us that possibility and we gave the OK. They valued it at City and they tell us no; that City does not want him to come to Barça. That is true” said Xavi Hernández.
From the English club they see this information as false, since they gave priority to the Barcelona operation coming out, but their agent did not see it as viable because they could not get to pay their tab. They believe they have been given biased information.
According to The TelegraphThe Roman team is preparing to receive offers for Tammy Abraham this summer. The economic situation was not the best, and after losing the Europa League final, the budgets are complicated for next season. There is talk of an operation close to €40M.
As reported by José Félix Díaz, Karim Benzema is going to stay one more season at Real Madrid. The offer from Saudi Arabia can wait another year.
Galtier has confirmed in the last press conference that it will be the last time he wears the PSG shirt, at the moment there is no news about his future. Barcelona is still on the horizon…
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Cristiano #Ronaldo #Messi #Benzema
Leave a Reply