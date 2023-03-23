Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bellingham, Busquets and more

These are the latest news on the transfer market as of March 23. From the present of Cristiano Ronaldo, to City’s intention with Bellingham, going through the decision of Sergio Busquets…
Brighton have confirmed that Chelsea paid €24.5m in compensation to head coach Graham Potter and his backroom team last September.
“Dele Alli didn’t come this time. It’s raining, that must be why he didn’t come. We’re trying to contact him, but we can’t reach him by phone. Let’s hope he didn’t have an accident” said the Besiktas coach.
“If I’m 37 and I’m still here, it means that I still want to play. Many at my age retire, but I don’t have the same desire. I play every three days at Inter and I don’t want or need to take a break in these two weeks,” he declared. Edin Dzeko at the press conference prior to the match that will be played by Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang intends to leave the London team when his first season has not yet finished and has a contract until 2024, according to Sky Sports. He has not been registered in the Champions League and attack signings have relegated him more frequently to the stands than to the bench.
Serge Gnabry ‘threatens’ to call Bayern’s exit door again, according to advances sky sports Germany. Guardiola rubs his hands because he is a big fan of the German winger. He could be one of the reinforcements in the attack point of the SkyBlue team.
In Manchester they plan outings in the midfield this summer. Gundogan’s contract ends and Bernardo Silva, who has a contract until 2025, wants to leave, so they would have reasons to undertake a major operation for the young Englishman.
The Barcelona captain already has all the cards on the table to decide where to play next season: Barça, Inter Miami or the Saudi Arabian league. Next week, he will meet with his trusted staff to analyze the situation after this week of reflection. The decision of ‘Busi’ would be mediated by the future of Messi.
“I haven’t spoken with Real Madrid about the renewal throughout the season. There are two very interesting months ahead. I’m calm. It’s time to enjoy these two months. If I think about the renewal, I think I’m wrong. It’s time to enjoy football and now I can take another step with the national team. That’s what it’s up to”.
“I still have years left, huh,” he said, making it clear that he is not thinking of retiring. When asked by Risto how many years he has left, he said that “this and one more in Barcelona and then we’ll see. Until he feels good” he said in the Chester by Risto Mejide.
”The league of Saudi Arabia it is very competitive. not the premier leagueI’m not going to lie, but it’s a league that left me positively surprised. In 5,6,7 years, if they continue with the plan, it will be the 4th, 5th league in the world,” he said at a press conference with the Portugal team.
