Bayern Munich has already made official the arrival of a new goalkeeper to the squad. Daniel Peretz arrives at the German giant. The Israeli player arrives in exchange for five million euros and signs for the next five seasons
As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, after Gabri Veiga said no to the Italians, the Neapolitan team wants to get the services of Lo Celso. In the next few days Napoli will make an offer to Tottenham
As Fabrizio Romano reported weeks ago, Qatar is interested in taking Coutinho, the player would welcome this change of scenery and it would be a matter of time before Aston Villa accept the offer.
Through its social networks, Inter Milan has announced the signing of Alexis Sánchez. The Chilean player joins the Italian squad after his spell at Olympique de Marseille.
After wanting to get the services of Morata and Zapata and the arrival of Sardar Azmoun, the Roman team is close to closing another signing. Lukaku is close to signing for Roma.
The Sevilla team has inquired about the transfer of Clement Lenglet, the French central defender from FC Barcelona who already played for Sevilla. The problem is in the player’s high token
