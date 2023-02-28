We start this Tuesday morning with the latest news on the transfer market, and this time, in the Premier League we have to talk about Raheem Sterling because he could change teams again. According to him Daily Mail, Arteta’s Arsenal would be very attentive to his situation, since they consider that it would be a signing that would help them a lot next season and that would allow them to continue growing. With the arrival of so many signings, he no longer has his ownership assured.
We also have to continue with Chelsea because according to Miguel Martín Talavera, Joao Felix has nothing to do with Atlético’s dressing room because “they were fed up with him” and the situation with Graham Potter is starting to hang in the balance. Results are required from now on. According to the British newspaper, The Telegraph, the coach would be playing his future in the next two games against Leeds and Dortmund at home. If he loses both games, Chelsea’s owners could take the step of ending his spell in London.
In addition, continuing with the Premier League, Casemiro was asked by Real Madrid: Do you miss Real Madrid? We were very happy at the time. What happens with Vinicius and racism is very serious. LaLiga must do something.”
And in Italy we have good news for Juventus because a player that we all had forgotten returns. Paul Pogba returns to Juve’s squad for tonight’s match against Torino and according to him he commented at a press conference ”if necessary he will have the first minutes of the season”.
In addition, Cesc Fábregas has spoken about his past: ”I had a very bad year in Monaco, with injuries, sadness and impotence. There was a time when I didn’t care about the level and where I just wanted to play football. I wanted to go with soccer people, in a nice project, not to earn money for two years and leave. The club gives me facilities to get my coach’s card. I coach the second team. In the future I would like to be a coach.”
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Chelsea #Pogba #Casemiro #more..
