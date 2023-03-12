Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Cancelo, Leao, Osimhen and more…

We start Sunday with the latest news on the transfer market: from Cancelo’s new situation to Leao’s renewal, including the future of Osimhen…
”Cancelo will have the opportunity to start, from now on. In training he was not so attentive because he did not like the situation he was in very much. When he’s not playing, not everything goes smoothly. There are players who do it better, others less. There was a training where he didn’t behave as I would have liked, but we had a good talk.
“Everyone loves me, but no one calls me. Every week someone loves me, be it a club, be it a national team, but the only one that has called me has been the Portuguese team that I have not been able to accept”, explained Mourinho.
“Lukaku, to Chelsea? I think those discussions and conversations will take place at the end of the season,” Graham Potter told Sky Sports.
”I don’t know if he’ll win the Ballon d’Or, but I’m sure he’ll be the top scorer many times because he has an impressive production capacity. And not only that, the qualities that impress me in him are more and more. He presses and he fights – the opposing defenders don’t have a single moment of peace in the 90 minutes in which they face him.
“The furthest I can see at the moment is the next game and helping Lille get back into the top four. Saturday mornings growing up in Canada it was all about the Premier League and La Liga. The Premier and La Liga They are every child’s dream.”
To begin with, the salary. If they give him what he asks for, he would become the highest paid player in the squad with 7.5 million euros per season. Theo Hernández, the best paid rossoneri currently, charges 4.5 ‘kilos’ a year.
To continue, a bonus of two million more depending on the goals he scores. And to finish, he also asks that the Lombard team negotiate with Sporting de Portugal for the payment of a ‘fine’ for unilateral termination of the contract amounting to 16.5 million.
“He doesn’t have any weaknesses. He’s fast, powerful, he can overcome rivals in space and one-on-one and he has a nose for goal,” the Russian considers.
“If Mudryk costs 100 million, Ramos costs at least 200.” Although he believes that he will eventually leave Benfica for “about 120 million” he added.
The Athletic Club central defender still hasn’t decided where he will play next season. The Spanish international contract ends on June 30 and has not yet received a renewal offer from the Basque club, according to Sports world.
‘La Araña”s contract ends in 2027 and Manchester City wants to extend it until 2028, according to César Luis Merlo. In addition, his salary would be positively affected by receiving a salary increase. Next week both parties will face each other and the agreement could be closed because the player wants to continue wearing the citizen shirt.
”When leaving Dortmund and signing for Atlético de Madrid, Axel was counting on being a starter. And at the beginning of the season that was the case. Most of the time in central defense because that’s where they needed him the most due to several absences due to injury. He received a lot of praise for his performances. The crisis was getting too big, Axel fell victim to that.”
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Cancelo #Leao #Osimhen #more..
Leave a Reply