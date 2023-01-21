In just over a week the winter transfer window closes. Some of the big European teams have decided to strengthen their squads to face the remainder of the season.
These are the main rumors and news about the transfer market with which we have woken up today:
FC Barcelona is working on the incorporation of an organizing pivot. From the sports daily They advance that the interest of the Blaugrana team in two players has been reactivated; Dani Parejo and Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian would arrive in an exchange for Kessié.
aim Daily Mail that Manchester United is interested in taking over the services of Harry Kane. The Englishman has spent years trying to get out of Tottenham without success. The figure set by the leaders of the London team is 100 million euros.
again the sports daily confirms that Barcelona is clear that they want to undertake the purchase operation for Yannick Carrasco when the season ends. The culé team would have warned the Belgian of his interest. The operation would close at 20 million euros.
Leicester City reinforces its defense with the signing of Viktor Kristiansen, from Copenhagen. The foxes have paid 22 million euros to get the Danish pearl of just 20 years of age.
West Ham has managed to sign one of the great strikers in the Premier League. Danny Ings was not counting on too many starts at Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, and the hammers have signed him for 17 million euros.
Chelsea make official the hiring of Madueke, a skilled winger from PSV. The Londoners continue to accumulate transfers and spend money to try to save a more than complicated season.
Arsenal have managed to get hold of a key player to strengthen their squad. Leandro Trossard had outgrown Brighton for several seasons. The Belgian already belongs to the ranks of the team led by Mikel Arteta.
Eduardo Camavinga’s agent dispels the rumors of a possible departure from the Frenchman to Arsenal: “There is no truth. Of course all the clubs in the world would like him, but he is very happy at the Real Madrid and Real Madrid is very happy with Camavinga”.
